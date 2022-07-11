Tom Lynch kicks the ball during Richmond's clash with Carlton in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Tom Lynch will miss at least this week's clash against North Melbourne and Dustin Martin's return may be delayed, but there is some good news for the Tigers.

Lynch was substituted out of the Tigers' loss to Gold Coast on Saturday in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury.

The forward has been ruled out of Saturday's meeting with the Kangaroos, but the Tigers are hopeful his injury is minor.

"Tom, early in the game in the first five minutes, was accelerating to chase and had some awareness in his right hamstring, the opposite leg to his injury from a couple of weeks back," Richmond physical performance manager Peter Burge said.

Tom Lynch heads on to the MCG ahead of Richmond's round 16 clash with West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

"He took the shot at goal and then came off and flagged with us that he didn't feel comfortable. Some scans today have shown that he's got a little bit of signal.

"He's going to miss this week and we'll put him through a short rehab phase. Hopefully it will be a very short-term injury, but we'll wait and see."

Martin was expected to miss two weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against West Coast in round 16.

However, with the Tigers facing Fremantle on the Friday night in round 19, the 2017 Brownlow medallist could end up missing three games.

Dustin Martin on the bench after being subbed out of Richmond's clash with West Coast in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Dustin's progressing well. He didn't play on the weekend with his injury from the West Coast game, but he's progressing his speed and some kicking and agility," Burge said.

"He won't be available this week, and given next week it's a short turnaround on the Friday night, it's going to be touch and go.

"Dustin's missed some footy earlier in the year as well with some time off, so it's really important that we maximise his preparation and make sure that when he comes back, he's safe and he can finish off the year strongly."

In some much-needed good news for Richmond, Trent Cotchin (clavicle), Noah Balta (hamstring) and Josh Gibcus (illness) are probable to face the Kangaroos.

Trent Cotchin in action for Richmond against Carlton in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Nankervis (knee) is doubtful but not ruled out, while Jack Ross (knee) is also unlikely to line up at Marvel Stadium.

The Tigers are hopeful Ivan Soldo (broken thumb) could face the Dockers, while Kane Lambert (Achilles/hip) and Sydney Stack (fractured cheekbone) are still out.

Richmond is 9-7 and clinging onto eighth spot on the ladder with six games left to play.