Dayne Zorko in action during a Brisbane training session at The Gabba on June 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko said there would be no risks taken with injured or unhealthy players ahead of playing Greater Western Sydney on Saturday as the Lions face another week of selection uncertainty.

Ruckman Oscar McInerney is the latest to fail a COVID-19 test, just days after Chris Fagan was forced into nine changes ahead of Sunday's loss to Essendon as injury and the AFL's health and safety protocols ripped through the club.

Oscar McInerney is tackled by Tom Liberatore during Brisbane's round 16 match against the Western Bulldogs at The Gabba on June 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Zorko – who missed the Bombers match with a hamstring injury – said it was a guessing game as to how many would return to face the Giants.

The captain, along with Daniel Rich (hamstring), Jarrod Berry (hamstring) and Jaxon Prior (quad) all took part in a light training session on Tuesday.

Zorko said it would be "reckless" to return anything short of 100 per cent.

Luckless Zorko subbed off in cruel injury blow The Lions suffer a massive blow early in the match with skipper Dayne Zorko succumbing to injury in his return to footy

"It's certainly not panic stations," he said.

"We had a really good start to the season and although we want to win every single week, we're certainly not going to be risking players at this time of the year with a finals series around the corner.

"I don't feel any extra pressure.

"The boys have won without me before, they've won without a number of players before.

"We need to get back to our basics this week and do the fundamentals right."

The only thing for certain is that McInerney and small defender Noah Answerth will miss through health and safety.

Keidean Coleman, Callum Ah Chee, Dan McStay and Harris Andrews all come out of protocols before the match and would all be available to play if they're healthy.

Daniel McStay applauds the fans after Brisbane's victory in round 13 against St Kilda at The Gabba on June 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Zorko said Thursday's main session would be the ultimate test for the injured quartet.

"I've passed every test, so it'll be risk versus reward at the end of the day.

"How I pull up, how the medical staff sees it, how the coach sees it, it'll be a combination of all that."