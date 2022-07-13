HAVING a week without a big name under an injury cloud was obviously too much to ask with Demon superstar Clayton Oliver racing the clock to be available Sunday as he recovers from surgery on his thumb. He's a tough nut, but he will need some luck to take the field in Darwin.

Beware, also, of the taggers. Unfortunately, the dirtiest word in Fantasy footy was back in vogue on the weekend, with a number of players being successfully clamped including popular selections Lachie Neale and Jordan Dawson. The worst part was they were well held and their teams lost games they would have expected to win… so don't expect it to be the last time it occurs this year.

The Giants have tagged Neale in the past, but since Mark McVeigh has taken the coaching reins they have played a more attacking game style and played their ball winners through the middle. The good news for Dawson is he faces the Pies, who don't tag.

MOST TRADED IN

Josh Carmichael (MID/FWD, $208,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $884,000)

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $755,000)

Mitch Duncan (FWD/MID, $803,000)

Noah Cumberland (MID/FWD, $211,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jacob Wehr (DEF, $447,000)

Jake Soligo (MID, $462,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $957,000)

Nic Martin (FWD/MID, $624,000)

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $602,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $794,000) +$50,000

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $329,000) +$45,000

Mitch Duncan (MID/FWD, $803,000) +$44,000

Tom Papley (FWD, $559,000) +$43,000

Peter Wright (FWD, $574,000) +$42,000

Peter Wright celebrates a goal during round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Tom Lynch (FWD, $536,000) -$68,000

Peter Ladhams (RUC/FWD, $494,000) -$47,000

Toby Nankervis (RUC, $719,000) -$42,000

Braydon Fiorini (MID, $538,000) -$40,000

Oliver Henry (MID, $386,000) -$40,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Jase Burgoyne (MID/DEF, $253,000) 0

Noah Cumberland (MID/FWD, $211,000) 4

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $329,000) 4

Josh Carmichael (MID/FWD, $208,000) 6

Callum Brown (DEF/FWD, $293,000) 8

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Lachie Neale (MID, $890,000) 144

Jack Macrae (MID, $891,000) 142

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $872,000) 141

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $845,000) 133

Jarryd Lyons (MID, $738,000) 131

BUY

Jack Steele

ST KILDA

MID, $884,000

The Saint skipper is now a priority selection following another strong performance in his third game back from a shoulder injury. He backed up scores of 124 and 114 with a 28-possession, eight-mark and seven-tackle performance to score 121. He has a great run of games ahead including four at Marvel Stadium. He has a BE of 102 and remains underpriced.

Tim Taranto

GWS

MID/FWD, $755,000

The powerful Giants midfielder backed up his score of 125 last week with another triple-figure outing of 101 which consisted of 23 possessions, four marks and seven tackles in a tough match-up with the Power in Adelaide. He is back at home this week as he looks to make it three from three in triple figures.

Tim Taranto celebrates a goal for GWS against Richmond in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ben Keays

ADELAIDE

MID, $816,000

With all the talk about Rory Laird and Jordan Dawson at the Crows, last year's breakout star Keays has rocketed back to his best over the last three weeks and he remains at a bargain price. He has scored 110, 123 and his most recent score of 118 came from 30 possessions, six marks, five tackles and a goal. He has a BE of just 80 heading into an easy match-up with the Pies.

Also consider: Rory Laird, Callum Mills, Mitch Duncan.

HOLD

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

DEF/MID, $753,000

Where do I start with the 2012 No.1 pick? The hard-running Giant has been in great form considering his injury-interrupted season, returning in round 13 and scoring 130, 99, 92 and 114. On Saturday night, against the Power, he gathered 10 possessions, took two marks and laid two tackles for 40 points. As bad as it gets. He has a BE of 126.

Lachie Neale

BRISBANE

MID, $890,000

Thought to be one of the safest premiums in the competition, the Brisbane ball-magnet was anything but, following his worst performance of the year. He was given plenty of close attention from the Bombers and his stats reflected that with just 20 possessions, two marks and three tackles for a season-low 67.

Josh Dunkley

WESTERN BULLDOGS

FWD/MID, $845,000

The hard-working Dog dropped under triple figures for just the third time this year and unfortunately, he did it with flying colours. Playing predominantly through the midfield, he couldn't get amongst it at all, collecting just 17 possessions, two marks and laying five tackles for 68, his second-worst return of the year.

Also consider: Jack Macrae, Darcy Cameron, Jordan Dawson.

Josh Dunkley in action for the Western Bulldogs against Brisbane in R16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SELL

Patrick Cripps

CARLTON

MID, $764,000

Another week and unfortunately, another score in the 80s from the Blues skipper. He made it three on the trot after collecting 24 possessions, taking six marks, laying two tackles and kicking a late goal for a score of 87 with the bulk of his score coming very late in the game. He has scored two hundreds in eight weeks. He has a BE of 110 and is now averaging under 100.

Nic Martin

ESSENDON

FWD/MID, $624,000

If you are still rolling with the Bombers' rookie sensation, this week's game reinforced that it's time to trade. He had a season-low 48 against the Lions despite playing 88 per cent game time in the victory. His scoring has started to slow, failing to reach 90 in the last five weeks. He has a BE of 103.

Toby Nankervis

Richmond

RUC, $719,000

The big Tank isn't often a highly owned ruck but given the carnage a couple of weeks ago (mostly at the hands of Braydon Preuss), coaches had the opportunity to recognise the big man's consistency this season, resulting in a spike in selection. Unfortunately he managed a season-low 46 against the Suns while injuring his PCL.

Also consider: Tom Mitchell, Travis Boak, Dan Houston.

gday Roy, is cripps to steele and whitfield to crisp (the chippy chippy kind) the right move? (no rooks on field) — Chasel (@Chasel05273566) July 12, 2022

I love the Cripps to Steele move, tick that one off. Whitfield to Crisp is a play if Whitfield is currently your worst player. His form prior to last week had been good, so I think he will be fine but Crisp is definitely the better player.

Steele or mills and is HH still safe in our sides. — harrison caddy (@caddy_harrison) July 12, 2022

It's Steele over Mills for me and I think Phil Davis's injury mean HH stays down back where we want him. 90+ incoming.

If Oliver misses, is Anderson or LDU a valid cash grab, and which would you prefer? Duncan a bigger name in the same price district too — Andrew (@TheStaceus) July 12, 2022

I am old school, so Duncan gets the nod, especially with forward status. I think LDU will be the highest scorer of the three for the remainder of the year.

Who goes first out of Whitfield and Lyons? — Henry McFootballhead (@HenryMcfootball) July 12, 2022

Lyons for me, at least Whitfield only ruined a defender spot.

Worst midfielder is Guthrie who's been good, and have no DPP option. Do I just accept that I'm not getting Laird, or is there enough points in that trade to prioritise it before Jackson to Gawn for example? — Denholm Melrose (@DMelrose41) July 12, 2022

Jackson needs to go.

Would you rather pay up for Laird or go for a value option such as Steele and Brayshaw — Jack Howe (@_WhiteChocky) July 12, 2022

Great question! They are all so good that the value play is best here. Having said that, if the cash is sitting there, I think Laird is the best of the three, just don't force a silly cash grab to make it happen if you can get the other boys.

Which one first. Whitfield to Dawson or Mitchell to Mills? — Tim Jehu (@JehuTim) July 12, 2022

Mitchell to Mills.

Tom Mitchell to Jack Steele or Tom Mitchell to Bailey Smith — Lachy Steele (@Lachy_Steele) July 12, 2022

Man of Steele

Taranto vs Duncan? — Swan (@BTSilverSwan) July 12, 2022

Hard to split, but I am going Taranto through fear of Duncan being managed in Fantasy finals.

