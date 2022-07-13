Rory Lobb in action during the R17 clash between Fremantle and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir wants leading goalkicker Rory Lobb to honour his contract and remain with the club next season.

Former GWS ruck-forward Lobb, who was denied his request to be traded back to the Giants last year, has been regularly linked to a move away from the Dockers.

The Western Bulldogs are in the mix, having flagged their interest publicly last week.

The 29-year-old is in some of the best form of his career, having kicked 29 goals in 15 games this season, and is crucial to the third-placed Dockers' premiership chances.

"He's a contracted player, he's leading our goalkicking and he's been one of our more consistent forwards for the year," Longmuir said.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lobb lifts Fremantle past Port with career-best haul A career-best five goals for Rory Lobb saw Fremantle secure an important victory

"You don't really want to lose those type of players."

Longmuir won't divulge intricate details of his recent conversations with Lobb about his playing future but insists the 134-game tall is committed to the Dockers' cause, at least for the time being.

"I've reassured him that I see him as part of our long-term future, he's contracted for us next year, and he reassured me that he's going to stay in the moment and keep competing the way he's been competing," Longmuir said.

"Playing the best footy he can for Fremantle is top priority for him at the moment."

Lobb has kicked 15 goals in Fremantle's 5-1 run over the past six matches, propelling it up the ladder.

Rory Lobb celebrates a goal during the round 16 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Longmuir won't be tempted to rush Alex Pearce back from injury for a showdown with Sydney superstar Lance Franklin if the key defender is not fully fit.

Pearce is still "a little bit sore" after he was a late withdrawal from last week's away win over St Kilda, pulling out of the warm-up with a calf issue.

The Dockers remain hopeful Pearce will prove his fitness ahead of Saturday's crunch clash with the Swans at Optus Stadium.

If not, the task of stopping 1000-goal forward Franklin will fall to Brennan Cox or Griffin Logue.

"He's a great match-up for Buddy," Longmuir said of Pearce.

Alex Pearce hugs Jordan Clark after the R13 clash between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on June 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"That won't override the decision (on whether he plays) though.

"We'll put Alex's welfare first and the last thing we want to do is turn this into a longer injury than it needs to be."

Fremantle sits third on the ladder - just percentage shy of Geelong and Melbourne - after wins over Port Adelaide and St Kilda.

Young defender Heath Chapman and much-improved wingman Blake Acres return to the selection mix this week, having overcome hamstring injuries.

Blake Acres leaves the field after the R13 clash between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on June 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

But the pair will have to earn their places in an in-form side.

"We're going to have some difficult decisions to make," Longmuir said.

"Chappy played at Peel last week and was one of their better players, and Blake's been a really strong performer for us this year.

"But we've had two pretty good performances the last two weeks and we always like to reward good form."