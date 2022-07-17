Luke Breust celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN claimed a second straight win with a hard-fought 25-point victory over West Coast at the MCG on Sunday.

The Hawks used a seven-goal second quarter to secure a 15.12 (102) to 12.5 (77) win – their sixth of the season – in difficult conditions.

West Coast (2-15) is back in a fight to avoid the wooden spoon, level on points with North Melbourne after the Kangaroos' shock win over Richmond on Saturday.

Hawks forward Luke Breust was the match-winner with a six-goal haul.

Tom Mitchell (32 disposals), Jai Newcombe (28) and Josh Ward (34) were busy for Hawthorn.

Tom Barrass (30 touches) starred for the Eagles, while Andrew Gaff (30) and Tim Kelly (21 and a goal) worked hard.

HAWTHORN 2.3 9.3 11.7 15.12 (102)

WEST COAST 4.2 7.3 9.5 12.5 (77)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Breust 6, Day 2, Macdonald 2, Impey, McEvoy, Moore, Reeves, Scrimshaw

West Coast: Waterman 3, Darling 2, Kennedy 2, Shuey 2, Cripps, Kelly, Ryan

BEST

Hawthorn: Breust, Moore, Ward, Newcombe, Mitchell, Sicily

West Coast: Barrass, Kelly, Gaff, Shuey, Hurn

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

West Coast: Jamieson (adductor)

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Jacob Koschitzke (unused)

West Coast: Samo Petrevski-Seton (replaced Jamieson in the fourth quarter)