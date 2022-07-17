HAWTHORN claimed a second straight win with a hard-fought 25-point victory over West Coast at the MCG on Sunday.
The Hawks used a seven-goal second quarter to secure a 15.12 (102) to 12.5 (77) win – their sixth of the season – in difficult conditions.
West Coast (2-15) is back in a fight to avoid the wooden spoon, level on points with North Melbourne after the Kangaroos' shock win over Richmond on Saturday.
Hawks forward Luke Breust was the match-winner with a six-goal haul.
Tom Mitchell (32 disposals), Jai Newcombe (28) and Josh Ward (34) were busy for Hawthorn.
Tom Barrass (30 touches) starred for the Eagles, while Andrew Gaff (30) and Tim Kelly (21 and a goal) worked hard.
HAWTHORN 2.3 9.3 11.7 15.12 (102)
WEST COAST 4.2 7.3 9.5 12.5 (77)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Breust 6, Day 2, Macdonald 2, Impey, McEvoy, Moore, Reeves, Scrimshaw
West Coast: Waterman 3, Darling 2, Kennedy 2, Shuey 2, Cripps, Kelly, Ryan
BEST
Hawthorn: Breust, Moore, Ward, Newcombe, Mitchell, Sicily
West Coast: Barrass, Kelly, Gaff, Shuey, Hurn
INJURIES
Hawthorn: Nil
West Coast: Jamieson (adductor)
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Jacob Koschitzke (unused)
West Coast: Samo Petrevski-Seton (replaced Jamieson in the fourth quarter)