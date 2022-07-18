CARLTON has opted against challenging the two-match suspension handed to Will Hayes for the dangerous tackle that concussed Geelong's Sam Menegola.
Hayes tackled Menegola to the ground during Saturday night's clash at the MCG, not realising the Cats midfielder had already lost control of the ball.
There did not appear to be any overt malice in the incident.
However, Menegola's head struck the ground and he had no way of protecting himself, which led to the two-match ban.
The incident was assessed as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.
Menegola had to be substituted out of the match.
Former Western Bulldogs midfielder Hayes was playing his second match for Carlton – his first in the starting 22 – after being selected in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
The 27-year-old had 23 disposals in an impressive display but will now miss matches against Greater Western Sydney and Adelaide as the Blues chase a top-four spot.
Menegola has already spent time on the sidelines because of concussion this year after receiving a head knock during a VFL match in April.