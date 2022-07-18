ST KILDA veteran Paddy Ryder might miss the rest of the season after suffering a calf strain in Friday night’s loss to the Western Bulldogs.

The 34-year-old was substituted out of the game in the third quarter of the loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

The club initially thought the ruckman had suffered another Achilles setback, but scans on Monday have revealed a calf strain that is expected to sideline Ryder for the next four to six weeks.

Paddy Ryder watches on after being subbed out of St Kilda's round 18, 2022 match. Picture: AFL Photos

With only five rounds remaining in the home and away season and the All-Australian ruckman out of contract at the end of the season, there is a chance Ryder has played his final game of his decorated 281-game career.

Ryder missed the opening two games of the season due to a lingering problem across the pre-season that prevented him from training regularly and has had to manage the problem across his 16th season in the AFL.

But despite a delayed start to the season and a two-game suspension, the former Essendon and Port Adelaide ruckman has remained one of St Kilda’s most important players in 2022.

The Saints have tumbled from 8-3 at the mid-season bye to 9-8 after losing five of their past six games to fall out of the top-four and all the way to tenth on the ladder, scrapping to remain alive with a road to September that includes premiership contenders Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney.

Wingman Daniel McKenzie is also facing a race against the clock to play again in 2022 after suffering another calf strain at training.

Daniel McKenzie celebrates a goal during round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 26-year-old was set to return to the senior side last Friday night after exiting health and safety protocols, before his interrupted second half of the season continued.

Hunter Clark is a chance to return for this weekend’s trip to Western Australia after missing the past fortnight after breaking his nose against Carlton in round 16.

The former first round pick has only managed three games due to another frustrating season on the injury front, due to shoulder surgery in the pre-season that wiped out the first half of the year.

Luckless midfielder Dan Hannebery showed he isn’t done yet at AFL level if his body doesn’t fail him, producing an impressive return to the game at Piranha Park on Saturday.

The three-time All-Australian was a clear standout in his first game of 2022, collecting 29 disposals and four tackles across three quarters.

The Saints are likely to be ultra conservative with the 31-year-old given his history of soft tissue injuries, but Hannebery has proven he can return late in the season and make an impact.