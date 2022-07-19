Orazio Fantasia in action for Port Adelaide in the SANFL clash against Glenelg on June 25, 2022. Picture: Michael Sullivan/PAFC

PORT Adelaide could punt on injury-plagued Orazio Fantasia making his long-awaited AFL comeback against ladder-leader Geelong.

Fantasia's only AFL appearance this season was as an unused substitute in round nine and he has featured in the SANFL just twice, most recently three weeks ago.

The goalsneak had pre-season knee surgery followed by soft tissue injuries.

But with the Power's finals hopes hanging by a thread, they could risk Fantasia in Saturday's home clash against the Cats.

Orazio Fantasia celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against St Kilda in R7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"We think he is a good chance to play a full game," Port assistant coach Nathan Bassett told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is a risk-reward. The risk is significant. And it is how big (is) the reward?"

The potential reward of playing Fantasia is some much-needed scoring power for Port, which sits in 11th spot, one win and more than eight per cent shy of eighth-placed Richmond.

Only three teams have scored less than Port this season and they are the bottom three on the ladder – Adelaide, West Coast and North Melbourne.

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"I would like us to kick more goals – like is an understatement," forwards coach Bassett said.

"And that is why we would look at putting stronger targets in our front half."

That desire also puts mid-season draftee Brynn Teakle in the selection frame after recovering from a broken collarbone when making his AFL debut a month ago.

Brynn Teakle's afternoon comes to an early end after coming off second best in this heavy bump

Teakle's possible return would free Charlie Dixon to return to his customary attacking role after being used in the ruck in the absence of first-choice ruckman Scott Lycett (shoulder) and Teakle.

"We could use Charlie in the forward line to give us more confidence to attack the goalsquare more," Bassett said.

"Charlie kicked 48 goals last year and took 75 contested marks – you lose someone who is a strong marking target and someone who brings the ball to ground consistently (when Dixon plays in ruck).

"The reality is we can't have Charlie in both spots. We have to decide what is best for the team this week and also what is best for us moving forward."