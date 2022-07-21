WE'RE at the business end of the season and our tipsters are playing some cat-and-mouse games as they try get to the top.

Josh Gabelich is still out front and has played it relatively safely, selecting all the favourites, but with Nat Edwards just one point behind and disagreeing with Josh on two selections, we could have a new leader at the end of round 19.

Five of this week's nine games have unanimous support from AFL.com.au's tipsters, so it will come down to traditional rivals Essendon and Collingwood (6-6) and West Coast against the unpredictable St Kilda (5-7) to sort the wheat from the chaff.

And then there's Mitch Robinson's last-ditch effort to move off the lower rungs by being the only one who thinks North Melbourne will go back-to-back with a win against Hawthorn

Check out all our experts' tips below.

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 11 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong 
Brisbane 
Melbourne 
Carlton 
Essendon
St Kilda 

Last week: 6
Total: 107

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - 10 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast

Last week: 6
Total: 106

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - 16 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 105

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - 20 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
West Coast

Last week: 7
Total: 105

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - seven points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 105

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 12 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast

Last week: 6
Total: 105

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle – 13 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 104

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - 17 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast

Last week: 4
Total: 103

KANE CORNES

Richmond - 12 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda

Last week: 4
Total: 101

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle – 12 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane 
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast 

Last week: 4
Total: 100

MITCH ROBINSON

Fremantle - 36 points
North Melbourne
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda

Last week: 6
Total: 98

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle – seven points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda

Last week: 5
Total: 97

TOTALS
Richmond 3-9 Fremantle
North Melbourne 1-11 Hawthorn
Sydney 12-0 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 0-12 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 0-12 Melbourne
Carlton 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 6-6 Essendon
West Coast 5-7 St Kilda