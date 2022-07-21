Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WE'RE at the business end of the season and our tipsters are playing some cat-and-mouse games as they try get to the top.

Josh Gabelich is still out front and has played it relatively safely, selecting all the favourites, but with Nat Edwards just one point behind and disagreeing with Josh on two selections, we could have a new leader at the end of round 19.

Five of this week's nine games have unanimous support from AFL.com.au's tipsters, so it will come down to traditional rivals Essendon and Collingwood (6-6) and West Coast against the unpredictable St Kilda (5-7) to sort the wheat from the chaff.

And then there's Mitch Robinson's last-ditch effort to move off the lower rungs by being the only one who thinks North Melbourne will go back-to-back with a win against Hawthorn

Check out all our experts' tips below.

JOSH GABELICH

Fremantle - 11 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 107

NAT EDWARDS

Fremantle - 10 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 106

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Fremantle - 16 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 105

MATTHEW LLOYD

Fremantle - 20 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

West Coast

Last week: 7

Total: 105

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - seven points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 105

CALLUM TWOMEY

Fremantle - 12 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 105

MICHAEL WHITING

Fremantle – 13 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 104

DAMIAN BARRETT

Richmond - 17 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 103

KANE CORNES

Richmond - 12 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

St Kilda

Last week: 4

Total: 101

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Fremantle – 12 points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

West Coast

Last week: 4

Total: 100

MITCH ROBINSON

Fremantle - 36 points

North Melbourne

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Essendon

St Kilda

Last week: 6

Total: 98

SARAH BLACK

Fremantle – seven points

Hawthorn

Sydney

Geelong

Brisbane

Melbourne

Carlton

Collingwood

St Kilda

Last week: 5

Total: 97

TOTALS

Richmond 3-9 Fremantle

North Melbourne 1-11 Hawthorn

Sydney 12-0 Adelaide

Port Adelaide 0-12 Geelong

Brisbane 12-0 Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs 0-12 Melbourne

Carlton 12-0 Greater Western Sydney

Collingwood 6-6 Essendon

West Coast 5-7 St Kilda