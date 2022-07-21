WE'RE at the business end of the season and our tipsters are playing some cat-and-mouse games as they try get to the top.
Josh Gabelich is still out front and has played it relatively safely, selecting all the favourites, but with Nat Edwards just one point behind and disagreeing with Josh on two selections, we could have a new leader at the end of round 19.
Five of this week's nine games have unanimous support from AFL.com.au's tipsters, so it will come down to traditional rivals Essendon and Collingwood (6-6) and West Coast against the unpredictable St Kilda (5-7) to sort the wheat from the chaff.
And then there's Mitch Robinson's last-ditch effort to move off the lower rungs by being the only one who thinks North Melbourne will go back-to-back with a win against Hawthorn
Check out all our experts' tips below.
Check out the R19 tips below
JOSH GABELICH
Fremantle - 11 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 107
NAT EDWARDS
Fremantle - 10 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 106
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Fremantle - 16 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 105
MATTHEW LLOYD
Fremantle - 20 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
West Coast
Last week: 7
Total: 105
SARAH OLLE
Richmond - seven points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 105
CALLUM TWOMEY
Fremantle - 12 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 105
MICHAEL WHITING
Fremantle – 13 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 104
DAMIAN BARRETT
Richmond - 17 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 103
KANE CORNES
Richmond - 12 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda
Last week: 4
Total: 101
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Fremantle – 12 points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
West Coast
Last week: 4
Total: 100
MITCH ROBINSON
Fremantle - 36 points
North Melbourne
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Essendon
St Kilda
Last week: 6
Total: 98
SARAH BLACK
Fremantle – seven points
Hawthorn
Sydney
Geelong
Brisbane
Melbourne
Carlton
Collingwood
St Kilda
Last week: 5
Total: 97
TOTALS
Richmond 3-9 Fremantle
North Melbourne 1-11 Hawthorn
Sydney 12-0 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 0-12 Geelong
Brisbane 12-0 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 0-12 Melbourne
Carlton 12-0 Greater Western Sydney
Collingwood 6-6 Essendon
West Coast 5-7 St Kilda