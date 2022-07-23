Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

HOW DOES Will Ashcroft compare to Nick Daicos? And will he be able to make a similar impact at AFL level next year like Daicos has wowed this season?

The comparisons have been made between Brisbane father-son prospect Ashcroft in this year's draft and Collingwood father-son pick-up Daicos, who starred at under-18 level last year.

Tune into this week's episode of Road to the Draft as hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards dissect the latest starring performance of Ashcroft in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.

Plus we look at the exciting crop of bottom-agers for the 2023 draft and chat with an early contender for the No.1 pick next year, Vic Country youngster Harley Reid.

This week's episode guide…

2:30 – Can Will Ashcroft have an impact at AFL level like Nick Daicos next season?

6:15 – Why there's a new 'Wizard' set to enter the AFL system.

7:15 – The draftee who produced the best game of his season last week for Vic Country.

10:30 – The best prospects for the 2023 draft, including a number of strong footy bloodlines.

14:00 – Vic Country's Harley Reid joins the show to chat about the national carnival and his new role in the backline.

19:30 – Where Reid sees his development coming next year as a top-aged draftee.

23:15 – The lessons Reid took from training at Carlton earlier this year.