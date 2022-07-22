David Mundy and Tyler Sonsie contest the ball during round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT LOOMED as a game that would shape the top eight, but Fremantle and Richmond have both walked away from Friday night's clash with two points after their see-sawing clash ended in a draw.

The Dockers burst out of the gates hard, but the Tigers wrestled momentum back before Fremantle turned the heat up in the last quarter to even things up to a 7.10 (52) to 7.10 (52) final score.

Both sides struggled to hit the scoreboard throughout, and Richmond had two chances on goal in the final two minutes of the game, but couldn't convert.

Fremantle missed an opportunity to shore up its top four standing, while the Tigers are now under threat of slipping out of the top eight before the round ends.

To rub salt into the wound, captain Nat Fyfe was subbed out of the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

More to come