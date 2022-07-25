Ashton Moir in action during SA's clash with Vic Metro in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.

EXCITING talent Ashton Moir's standout game for South Australia wasn't enough to stop Western Australia finishing its NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on a high on Sunday.

South Australian prospect Moir, who is not eligible for the draft until next year, kicked a game-high four goals for his side in its 15.10 (100) to 12.8 (80) defeat.

It was Moir's second game of the carnival, having played the previous week against Vic Metro, and strengthened his claims as a No.1 pick contender for 2023 with an eye-catching display.

Moir, who kicks brilliantly off both feet and doesn't have a preferred kicking side, has kicked 30 goals in 10 games at SANFL under-18 level with Glenelg this season and has a huge leap, which helped in his eight-mark performance on Sunday.

He was a standout for his team, who were behind from the get-go against Western Australia at Joondalup. It was an even performance from the home side, with Jed Hagan among the best performed with 22 disposals and two goals and Reuben Ginbey, a Jack Crisp-like player through the middle and half-back, finishing his strong carnival with 20 disposals.

Ginbey was named Western Australia's most valuable player across its championships.

Reuben Ginbey in action during WA's clash with the Allies in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Jones was also good with 18 touches and a goal, while bottom-ager Koen Sanchez kicked 2.3 from 14 disposals.

South Australian captain Adam D'Aloia was crowned his state's MVP and was again among the leading possession winners with 23 disposals, while ruckman Harry Barnett was also consistent across the day with 14 disposals and 18 hitouts.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 4.2 7.6 9.7 15.10 (100)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 3.1 5.3 8.6 12.8 (80)

GOALS

Western Australia: Cole 2, Dewar 2, Hagan 2, Sanchez 2, Allan, Green, Jones, Livingstone, McDonald, Scaife, Tregenza-Cashell

South Australia: Moir 4, Verrall 2, Bennier, D'Aloia, Keeler, Lovelock, Phillipou, Ryan