Max Gawn looks dejected as Melbourne leaves the field after losing to the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE'S difficult run home will see the premier miss the top four, according to our reporters, who predict a Grand Final rematch in the opening week of the finals.

The Demons started the season with 10 straight wins, but have slipped to 13-5 with four rounds remaining.

Melbourne faces top-eight sides Fremantle, Collingwood, Carlton and Brisbane in its final four games and AFL.com.au's reporters predict the Dees will miss the top four on an accumulative ladder.

There is hope for the Dees, with Cal Twomey, Michael Whiting and Sarah Black predicting them to finish in the top four at the end of the home and away season.

A fifth-place finish would set up a mouth-watering elimination final between the Demons and Western Bulldogs, who played out a thriller in round 19.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Melbourne in R19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Dogs' surprise win over Melbourne at Marvel Stadium was a huge boost to their finals chances, and our reporters have Luke Beveridge's team finishing eighth.

Richmond's draw with Fremantle in round 19 proved costly as the Tigers missed the eight.

High-flying Geelong was a unanimous minor premier and the Cats could face the Dockers in a qualifying final. Fremantle is one of four teams to beat Chris Scott's side this year, and that win came at GMHBA Stadium.

Should the remainder of the home and away season pan out as predicted by our reporters, arch-rivals Carlton and Collingwood would meet not only in round 23, but in an elimination final.

Brisbane, which faces Richmond, Carlton, St Kilda and Melbourne to finish the home and away season, would host Sydney in a qualifying final.

Our reporters' predicted final ladder

1. Geelong

2. Brisbane

3. Sydney

4. Fremantle

5. Melbourne

6. Carlton

7. Collingwood

8. Western Bulldogs

9. Richmond

10. Port Adelaide

11. St Kilda

12. Gold Coast

13. Hawthorn

14. Essendon

15. Adelaide

16. Greater Western Sydney

17. West Coast

18. North Melbourne