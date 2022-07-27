DESPITE being one of just 28 players in VFL/AFL history to kick 100 goals in a season, Brian Taylor still feels he doesn't belong among the 'greatness'.

Taylor, the latest subject of Centurions, the special AFL.com.au series highlighting the deeds of the 21 living VFL/AFL players to kick 100 goals in a season, achieved the feat in 1986, the second of six seasons he spent with Collingwood, after four years at Richmond.

"I just wish I had achieved it on one other occasion, at least," Taylor said on Centurions. "When I look at Jason Dunstall, when I look at Tony Lockett, Peter McKenna, Peter Hudson, (Gary) Ablett, and all these great full-forwards, most of them in that particular era with the exception of a few … those guys were greatness, they were real goalkicking achievers.

"They were incredible players and I don't in any way put myself in the same basket as those guys because they were way above what I was able to achieve.

"To achieve it multiple times is a sign of greatness."

Taylor played 140 matches between 1980 and 1990 for 527 goals, at a historically high-end excellent average of 3.76 goals a game.

His milestone moment came in the final round of the 1986 season, with his body breaking down and threatening to ruin his entry to one of football's most exclusive clubs.

"(Coach) Leigh (Matthews) said, 'you've got five minutes to show us whether you can move', he was trying to work out if I was fit enough to play, and I knew I wasn't, so within that five minutes I'd manage to scramble up two kicks, one of which I kicked out of bounds on the full," Taylor said.

Brian Taylor takes a mark during the R11 clash between Collingwood and Geelong in 1988. Picture: AFL Photos

"The second, I managed to kick it from 35m out. All I was thinking about with that kick was: do I have the power on my leg, given the injury, to kick the footy? I wasn't actually sure if I could kick it at that stage."

Taylor, who had kicked 10 goals against his former club Richmond the previous weekend, needed two goals in the final round of 1986 to reach the three figures. His opponent on that day was a man who was to later become a close friend, Danny Frawley.

"Each goal you would kick on Spud, he would become more rattled, frustrated and annoyed," Taylor said. "The more you kick on him the more he wants to hammer you from behind, he wants to bang you on the back of the head.

"He was such a great competitor, such a fierce competitor. So I knew going into that day, the last game of the year, that playing on Danny Frawley of St Kilda was going to be a really tough job."

*This is the final episode in part one of our series. Centurions will return later this year.