State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Brisbane at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 31, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Carlton at Williamstown Oval, Saturday July 30, 2.05pm AEST

Former Cat Lachie Fogarty did his best to remind the Blues why they traded for him in 2020, picking up 28 disposals, six clearances and five tackles in Carlton's 14-point loss to Williamstown.

The more recently-acquired Sam Durdin was strong in the air with eight marks to go with 18 disposals, and former first round draftee Brodie Kemp took 10 grabs along with 20 touches and a goal.

Jack Martin slotted a goal in his 16 disposals and five tackles as he aims to return to the senior side from a calf injury.

Also on the comeback trail, Caleb Marchbank had 16 touches in a solid performance.

Paddy Dow kicked a major among 17 disposals, Jack Carroll had 15 and Liam Stocker 11.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Southport at Victoria Park, Saturday July 30, 10.35am AEST

Brodie Grundy's return from injury took a successful first step in the Magpies' 38-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Missing since round six, Grundy got through the game with a relatively quiet 11 disposals but didn't hold back at the contest, picking up six clearances and laying eight tackles.

Finlay Macrae finished with equal team-high disposals (29), tackles (eight) and clearances (eight), while Callum Brown (25 disposals and eight tackles) also impressed.

Regular defender Jack Madgen found himself at the other end of the ground and kicked three goals from 19 touches, sharing the scoring with Oliver Henry (three goals, 15 disposals).

Harvey Harrison slotted two majors from 17 possessions, Caleb Poulter had 19 touches and Will Kelly had nine to go with seven marks.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Sunday July 31, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: East Perth v Peel at New Choice Homes Park, Saturday July 30, 2.10pm AWST

Peel gave itself some breathing room in the top-five after a barnstorming 53-point win over East Perth on Saturday afternoon.

The dominant win gives the Thunder a significant percentage buffer over sixth-placed Swan Districts, with four games remaining.

Darcy Tucker continues to put his name up for a senior recall, this week collecting 38 disposals and kicking three majors in a best-on-ground showing.

Young forward Sam Sturt was busy up forward with four goals from his 15 disposals and six marks, while Joel Western (two goals) was the only other multiple goalscorer.

Former top-10 draft pick Neil Erasmus impressed with 32 disposals, seven marks and a goal as he ran riot through the midfield.

Connor Blakely (34 disposals, 11 marks) and big man Lloyd Meek (14 hitouts) were also impressive in the huge win.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Coburg at Mars Stadium, Sunday July 31, 12.35pm AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Port Melbourne at Metricon Stadium, Sunday July 31, 9.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Saturday July 30, 5.35pm AEST

After being omitted from the senior side, GWS' Tanner Bruhn has responded with a best-on-ground showing in his side's 38-point loss to Sydney.

Bruhn collected 25 disposals and had 10 clearances and six tackles to put his name firmly back in selection contention.

Fellow omitted Giant Kieren Briggs was impressive in the ruck, winning 20 hitouts and taking three marks to go with his 17 disposals, while Jake Riccardi booted two goals - GWS' only multiple goalscorer for the game - after he too was dropped.

After being the unused medi-sub in the main game, Lachlan Keeffe lined up in the VFL game and finished with 16 disposals and seven marks.

Jake Stein (19 disposals, five marks) and Jarrod Brander (16 and six) were others to perform well.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Northern Bullants at Casey Fields, Saturday July 30, 1.05pm AEST

Former Saint Luke Dustan was huge for Casey as the Demons kicked 11 of the last 12 goals of the match to demolish the Northern Bullants on Saturday.

Dustan finished with 41 disposals, 12 clearances and two goals in the 91-point win.

Jacob van Rooyen did most of the scoreboard damage for the Demons, kicking five goals from a dozen disposals, Daniel Turner had 21 touches, Bailey Laurie kicked a goal from his 19 and Oskar Baker finished with 15 disposals.

Adam Tomlinson has been demoted from the seniors four times this season, but he responded to his latest dumping in fine form, picking up 29 touches and pulling in 11 marks.

Also dropped from the AFL side that lost to the Western Bulldogs last round, Toby Bedford kicked three goals from 16 possessions, while Jake Bowey grabbed 26 touches and five clearances.

Veteran big man Mitch Brown kicked three goals and Kade Chandler slotted two from 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v North Melbourne at Windy Hill, Sunday July 31, 12.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Brisbane at Swinburne Centre, Sunday July 31, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, Saturday July 30, 5.35pm AEST

Much like its senior side did, Sydney's VFL side easily accounted for its cross-town rival GWS, securing the win in the local derby by 38 points.

After being the unused medi-sub in the main game, Josh Kennedy lined up for the VFL side and collected 25 disposals, along with six tackles and six clearances as he continues to push for full return to the senior side.

Hayden McLean and Ben Ronke were damaging up forward with three goals each, while young forwards Logan McDonald and Sam Wicks (three behinds apiece) had opportunities but couldn't finish.

Midfielder Matt Roberts was huge with 24 disposals, seven tackles and five clearances, while Callum Sinclair won the battle in the ruck, finishing with 22 hitouts to go with his 17 disposals and seven marks.

Lewis Taylor (22 disposals, six marks) and Braeden Campbell (10 tackles, three clearances) were also impressive.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Footscray at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday July 30, 2.05pm AEST

The Bulldogs turned an 18-point quarter-time deficit into a 26-point win over Werribee, with exciting young tall Sam Darcy starring with 20 disposals and a massive 14 marks.

Toby McLean worked hard at the coalface laying seven tackles and earning nine clearances among 23 disposals, while Lachie Hunter had 24 touches.

Josh Schache kicked 3.3 from 10 disposals and teenage Category B rookie Cody Raak also slotted three goals.

Veteran ruckman Stefan Martin showed he's still got plenty to offer if needed at the higher level with eight clearances, 12 disposals and 28 hitouts, with fellow big man Jordan Sweet also picking up a dozen touches to go with 31 hitouts and a goal.

Dumped defender Alex Keath (13 disposals and six marks) was solid, as were former Hawks Taylor Duryea (16 and seven) and Tim O’Brien (14 and nine).