FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Brodie Grundy will make his return to the field after a knee injury when Collingwood and Southport kick off round 19 of the Smithy's VFL at Victoria Park from 10.35am on Sunday. That will be followed by a first-v-last clash between the Casey Demons and the Northern Bullants from 1.05pm amid a slate of five games.

On Sunday, the game between Gold Coast and Port Melbourne at 9.05am AEST begins a four-game schedule of VFL footy, which includes a crucial match between finals contenders Richmond and Brisbane from 11.05am AEST.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

>> Kayo subscribers can now stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

WAFL fans will be spoilt for choice on Saturday afternoon with four games being played simultaneously from 2.10pm AWST - including two HUGE games between ladder-leading West Perth and South Fremantle, and Claremont and Swan Districts.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 19

Saturday, July 30

Collingwood v Southport, Victoria Park, 10.35am AEST

Casey Demons v Northern Bullants, Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

Werribee v Footscray, Avalon Airport, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Carlton, Williamstown Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sydney Swans v GWS Giants, SCG, 5.35pm AEST

Sunday, July 31

Gold Coast v Port Melbourne, Metricon Stadium, 9.05am AEST

Richmond v Brisbane, Swinburne Centre, 11.05am AEST

Essendon v North Melbourne, Windy Hill, 12.05pm AEST

Geelong v Coburg, Mars Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 15

Saturday, July 30

Claremont v Swan Districts, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v Peel Thunder, New Choice Homes Park, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v Perth, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v West Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST