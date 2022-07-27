Joel Selwood is seen after Geelong's win during round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL wishes to congratulate the Geelong Cats' Joel Selwood, who is set to play his 350th AFL game this round.

The AFL historian has gathered some key stats around the career of Joel Selwood, as the Geelong Cats’ captain will become the 21st player in VFL/AFL history to reach 350 games and the fastest to reach the milestone.

Other key numbers are below:

Progression of the Geelong VFL/AFL game record holders

180 - Teddy Rankin (played in Geelong’s first VFL game and retired in 1910)

220 - Bill Eason (assumed the record in 1914 and retired in 1915)

232 - George Todd (assumed the record in 1934 and retired in 1934)

245 - Reg Hickey (assumed the record in 1939 and retired in 1940)

248 - Bill Goggin (assumed the record in 1971 and retired in 1971)

300 - Sam Newman (assumed the record in 1977 and retired in 1980)

325 - Ian Nankervis (assumed the record in 1982 and retired in 1983)

332 - Corey Enright (assumed the record in 2016 and retired in 2016)

350 - JOEL SELWOOD (assumed the record in 2021)

MOST WINS IN VFL/AFL GAMES – Selwood is fourth in VFL/AFL history for playing in most wins.

Wins Player Games 302 Michael Tuck 426 263 Shaun Burgoyne 407 260 Kevin Bartlett 403 253 Joel Selwood 349 238 Bruce Doull 356

Joel played in 193 wins before turning 30, 18 more than any other player (Jimmy Bartel 175).



He has played in 14 victories of 100+ points, equal most with Michael Tuck.



Joel has played in 95 victories at GMHBA Stadium. John Newman and Tom Hawkins are joint second with 88 victories.

WIN LOSS RECORDS IN 50 GAME SPANS

Best: 48-2 (2007-09)

Worst: 29-21 (2017-19)

Selwood Family – Key Stats

Joel has 253 wins in his career (from 349 games)

His brothers (Troy, Adam and Scott) combined have 222 wins (from 431 games)



Joel played 14 games against his brothers. He was on the winning side in 12 of them (including each of the first 10)



Played 31 games alongside Scott from 2016-2019. 19 wins from those games.

Joel Selwood (second from right) with brother Scott and parents Bryce and Maree after winning the 2007 Rising Star award. Picture: AFL Photos

Captaincy

All 239 games for Joel as captain have been with Chris Scott as coach. This is the VFL/AFL record for most games in charge for any coach and captain pairing.

Games Coach Captain 239 Chris Scott Joel Selwood 188 Damien Hardwick Trent Cotchin 184 Denis Pagan Wayne Carey 181 Leigh Matthews Michael Voss 167 Nathan Buckley Scott Pendlebury

His 239 games as captain is the VFL/AFL record (broke Stephen Kernahan’s mark of 226 games earlier this season)

His 159 wins as a captain is currently level with Dick Reynolds

Has won the toss 124 times in his 239 games in charge

Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins chair Mitch Duncan off the ground after his 250th game following Geelong's round 16 game against North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Other Stats

Debuted 2007 R01 v Western Bulldogs

2007 R01 v Western Bulldogs The 2007 Ron Evans Medal (NAB Rising Star)

Six-time All Australian (three-times captain)

Three-time Carji Greeves Medal

The 21st person to reach 350 VFL/AFL games

Joel has taken 15 years and 120 days to get to 350 games and will be the quickest to the milestone breaking Craig Bradley’s record by seven days

Was runner-up in the 2013 Brownlow to Gary Ablett Jnr (Gold Coast) by one vote

Has missed just 30 games since his debut, never more than 4 in a row

Has played in 37 finals, only Michael Tuck has played in more (39)

He and Tuck are the only VFL/AFL players that at some point in their career have played in more finals than they have had birthdays

Joel is 34 years-old and has played 37 finals

(Tuck played his 39th final as a 38-year-old)

Holds the record for most tackles, most clearances and has the 4th most contested possessions since these stats have been recorded

Has been voted the AFLPA Most Courageous Player 4 times. Third most behind Glenn Archer (6) and Paul Kelly (5)

Loves a milestone game

Joel Selwood didn’t poll any coaches votes in game No.50 but

100 – 10 votes

150 – 8 votes

200 – 10 votes

250 – 5 votes

300 – 8 votes

MOST GAMES PLAYED ALONGSIDE JOEL SELWOOD

Games Teammate W-L-D 299 Tom Hawkins 211-87-1 260 Harry Taylor 188-71-1 231 Mitch Duncan 164-67-0 226 Andrew Mackie 172-53-1 218 Corey Enright 167-50-1 208 Jimmy Bartel 162-45-1 206 Mark Blicavs 136-69-1 203 Cameron Guthrie 131-71-1 190 Tom Lonergan 139-50-1 175 James Kelly 138-37-0

The 211 wins alongside Tom Hawkins is the VFL/AFL record by some margin.

Kevin Bartlett and Francis Bourke previously held the record with 193.

Joel Selwood holds the 2011 Premiership cup aloft with Tom Hawkins. Picture: AFL Photos

