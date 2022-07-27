The AFL wishes to congratulate the Geelong Cats' Joel Selwood, who is set to play his 350th AFL game this round.

The AFL historian has gathered some key stats around the career of Joel Selwood, as the Geelong Cats’ captain will become the 21st player in VFL/AFL history to reach 350 games and the fastest to reach the milestone.

Other key numbers are below:

Progression of the Geelong VFL/AFL game record holders

180 - Teddy Rankin (played in Geelong’s first VFL game and retired in 1910)

220 - Bill Eason (assumed the record in 1914 and retired in 1915)

232 - George Todd (assumed the record in 1934 and retired in 1934)

245 - Reg Hickey (assumed the record in 1939 and retired in 1940)

248 - Bill Goggin (assumed the record in 1971 and retired in 1971)

300 - Sam Newman (assumed the record in 1977 and retired in 1980)

325 - Ian Nankervis (assumed the record in 1982 and retired in 1983)

332 - Corey Enright (assumed the record in 2016 and retired in 2016)

350 - JOEL SELWOOD (assumed the record in 2021)

 

MOST WINS IN VFL/AFL GAMES – Selwood is fourth in VFL/AFL history for playing in most wins.

Wins

Player

Games

302

Michael Tuck

426

263

Shaun Burgoyne

407

260

Kevin Bartlett

403

253

Joel Selwood

349

238

Bruce Doull

356

Joel played in 193 wins before turning 30, 18 more than any other player (Jimmy Bartel 175).

He has played in 14 victories of 100+ points, equal most with Michael Tuck.

Joel has played in 95 victories at GMHBA Stadium. John Newman and Tom Hawkins are joint second with 88 victories.

WIN LOSS RECORDS IN 50 GAME SPANS

Best:  48-2 (2007-09)Worst:  29-21  (2017-19) 

Selwood Family – Key Stats

Joel has 253 wins in his career (from 349 games)His brothers (Troy, Adam and Scott) combined have 222 wins (from 431 games)Joel played 14 games against his brothers. He was on the winning side in 12 of them (including each of the first 10)Played 31 games alongside Scott from 2016-2019.  19 wins from those games.

Joel Selwood (second from right) with brother Scott and parents Bryce and Maree after winning the 2007 Rising Star award. Picture: AFL Photos

Captaincy

All 239 games for Joel as captain have been with Chris Scott as coach. This is the VFL/AFL record for most games in charge for any coach and captain pairing.

Games

Coach

Captain

239

Chris Scott

Joel Selwood

188

Damien Hardwick

Trent Cotchin

184

Denis Pagan

Wayne Carey

181

Leigh Matthews

Michael Voss

167

Nathan Buckley

Scott Pendlebury

His 239 games as captain is the VFL/AFL record (broke Stephen Kernahan’s mark of 226 games earlier this season)His 159 wins as a captain is currently level with Dick ReynoldsHas won the toss 124 times in his 239 games in charge

Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins chair Mitch Duncan off the ground after his 250th game following Geelong's round 16 game against North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Other Stats

  • Debuted 2007 R01 v Western Bulldogs
  • The 2007 Ron Evans Medal (NAB Rising Star)
  • Six-time All Australian (three-times captain)
  • Three-time Carji Greeves Medal
  • The 21st person to reach 350 VFL/AFL games
  • Joel has taken 15 years and 120 days to get to 350 games and will be the quickest to the milestone breaking Craig Bradley’s record by seven days
  • Was runner-up in the 2013 Brownlow to Gary Ablett Jnr (Gold Coast) by one vote
  • Has missed just 30 games since his debut, never more than 4 in a row
  • Has played in 37 finals, only Michael Tuck has played in more (39)He and Tuck are the only VFL/AFL players that at some point in their career have played in more finals than they have had birthdaysJoel is 34 years-old and has played 37 finals(Tuck played his 39th final as a 38-year-old)
  • 2022 is his 16th season. He has missed finals just once (2015)
  • Holds the record for most tackles, most clearances and has the 4th most contested possessions since these stats have been recorded
  • Has been voted the AFLPA Most Courageous Player 4 times. Third most behind Glenn Archer (6) and Paul Kelly (5)

Loves a milestone game

Joel Selwood didn’t poll any coaches votes in game No.50 but100 – 10 votes150 – 8 votes200 – 10 votes250 – 5 votes300 – 8 votes

Joel Selwood and Tom Hawkins chair Mitch Duncan off the ground after his 250th game following Geelong's round 16 game against North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

MOST GAMES PLAYED ALONGSIDE JOEL SELWOOD

Games

Teammate

W-L-D

299

Tom Hawkins

211-87-1

260

Harry Taylor

188-71-1

231

Mitch Duncan

164-67-0

226

Andrew Mackie

172-53-1

218

Corey Enright

167-50-1

208

Jimmy Bartel

162-45-1

206

Mark Blicavs

136-69-1

203

Cameron Guthrie

131-71-1

190

Tom Lonergan

139-50-1

175

James Kelly

138-37-0

The 211 wins alongside Tom Hawkins is the VFL/AFL record by some margin.Kevin Bartlett and Francis Bourke previously held the record with 193.

Joel Selwood holds the 2011 Premiership cup aloft with Tom Hawkins. Picture: AFL Photos

MOST GAMES PLAYED AGAINST JOEL SELWOOD

Games

Opponent

SelwoodWL record

27

Shaun Burgoyne

19-8

24

Scott Pendlebury

13-11

23

Luke Breust

14-9

23

Luke Hodge

16-7

23

Jordan Lewis

16-7

22

Josh Gibson

16-6

22

Lance Franklin

14-8

22

Jarryd Roughead

15-7

22

Grant Birchall

17-5

21

Liam Shiels

12-9

21

Jack Gunston

12-9

21

Cyril Rioli

16-5

21

Josh Kennedy

12-9

21

Sam Mitchell

14-7