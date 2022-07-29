THREE-TIME All-Australian Nic Naitanui is back for this weekend's trip to the Gold Coast, while boom mid-season recruit Massimo D'Ambrosio has been recalled for Essendon and Richmond has axed ruckman Ivan Soldo for Sunday's blockbuster against Brisbane.
Gold Coast will unveil last year's No.5 pick Mac Andrew for the first time after making the Dandenong Stingrays product bide his time in the VFL this season.
The Suns have also recalled Malcolm Rosas jnr, with Sam Flanders and Oleg Markov left out of the 22 and Charlie Ballard ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR INS AND OUTS
>> CLICK HERE FOR FULL TEAMS
Adam Simpson had made three changes to the side that lost to St Kilda on Sunday with speedsters Willie Rioli and Jack Petruccelle also named to face Gold Coast.
With Soldo left out of the 22 for Sunday's game against the Lions, Richmond will be boosted by the return of All-Australian forward Tom Lynch, while Hugo Ralphsmith has also been dropped.
Brisbane defender Daniel Rich is the only change for the trip to the MCG due to concussion.
James Stewart is also back for Ben Rutten's side, while Essendon vice-captain Andrew McGrath will miss the clash against North Melbourne after entering health and safety protocols.
North Melbourne has been forced to make four changes to the side that lost to Hawthorn in Hobart last Saturday, with Aaron Hall, Paul Curtis and Aidan Corr all entering health and safety protocols, while Phoenix Spicer has been dropped from the 22.
Interim Kangaroos coach Leigh Adams has handed Williamstown defender Kallan Dawson, who was taken with pick No.2 in this year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with a debut after strong form in the VFL.
Star forward Nick Larkey is back after missing the loss to the Hawks and father-son recruit Jackson Archer has also been named for his second senior appearance.
Earlier on Friday, Crows forward Riley Thilthorpe was ruled out of their clash against Carlton due to an ankle injury.
Friday, July 29
Fremantle v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: R.Lobb
Out: N.Fyfe (hamstring), B.Banfield (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Colyer (replaced N.Fyfe)
MELBOURNE
In: J.Lever, J.Hunt
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), J.Harmes (concussion), T.Bedford (managed)
Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)
Saturday, July 30
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.De Goey
Out: B.Mihocek (hip), J.Carmichael (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Carmichael (replaced B.Maynard)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.McKenzie, X.Duursma, L.Jones
Out: T.Clurey (omitted), W.Drew (omitted), D.Houston (concussion), R.Bonner (HS Protocol)
Last week's sub: R.Bonner (replaced D.Houston)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: S.Wicks (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: S.Wicks (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: H.Perryman, J.Kelly, L.Whitfield, J.Hogan, T.Green, L.Aleer
Out: X.O'Halloran (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted), J.Riccardi (omitted), Z.Sproule (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), L.Keeffe (omitted), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)
New: Leek Aleer
Last week's sub: J.Stein (unused)
St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: T.Campbell, D.Hannebery
Out: R.Byrnes (omitted), J.Billings (back), J.Gresham (knee)
Last week's sub:
HAWTHORN
In: J.Koschitzke, C.Jiath, S.Butler
Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), N.Reeves (foot), J.Impey (managed), T.Phillips (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Phillips (unused)
Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
GEELONG
In: T.Stewart, J.Ceglar
Out: Z.Tuohy (HS Protocol), R.Stanley (knee), S.Neale (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: S.Neale (replaced R.Stanley)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: Z.Cordy, C.Daniel
Out: A.Keath (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), A.Treloar (calf)
Last week's sub: R.McComb (replaced A.Treloar)
Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: J.Worrell
Out: T.Doedee (soreness), R.Thilthorpe (ankle), B.Cook (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Cook (replaced S.McAdam)
CARLTON
In: M.Owies, M.Pittonet
Out: J.Silvagni (omitted), J.Honey (managed), J.Newnes (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Newnes (unused)
Sunday, July 31
Gold Coast v West Coast at Metricon Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: M.Andrew, M.Rosas
Out: C.Ballard (knee), S.Flanders (omitted), O.Markov (Medi-Sub)
New: Mac Andrew
Last week's sub: O.Markov (replaced C.Ballard)
WEST COAST
In: W.Rioli, N.Naitanui, J.Petruccelle
Out: A.Witherden (hamstring), R.Bazzo (ankle), J.Rotham (ankle), J.Kennedy (managed)
Last week's sub: C.West (unused)
Richmond v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Lynch, J.Ross
Out: I.Soldo (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), M.Rioli (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced B.Miller)
BRISBANE
In: K.Coleman
Out: D.Rich (concussion), D.Fort (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: D.Fort (replaced D.Rich)
Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Stewart, M.D'Ambrosio
Out: A.McGrath (HS Protocol), A.Phillips (managed), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced M.Redman)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: K.Dawson, J.Archer, N.Larkey, J.Mahony
Out: P.Spicer (omitted), F.Perez (suspension), A.Corr (HS Protocol), A.Hall (HS Protocol), P.Curtis (HS Protocol)
New: Kallan Dawson
Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)