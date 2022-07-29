THREE-TIME All-Australian Nic Naitanui is back for this weekend's trip to the Gold Coast, while boom mid-season recruit Massimo D'Ambrosio has been recalled for Essendon and Richmond has axed ruckman Ivan Soldo for Sunday's blockbuster against Brisbane.

Gold Coast will unveil last year's No.5 pick Mac Andrew for the first time after making the Dandenong Stingrays product bide his time in the VFL this season.

The Suns have also recalled Malcolm Rosas jnr, with Sam Flanders and Oleg Markov left out of the 22 and Charlie Ballard ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Adam Simpson had made three changes to the side that lost to St Kilda on Sunday with speedsters Willie Rioli and Jack Petruccelle also named to face Gold Coast.

West Coast's Willie Rioli kicks a goal in round 17 against Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

With Soldo left out of the 22 for Sunday's game against the Lions, Richmond will be boosted by the return of All-Australian forward Tom Lynch, while Hugo Ralphsmith has also been dropped.

Brisbane defender Daniel Rich is the only change for the trip to the MCG due to concussion.

Rich cops knee in brutal blow Daniel Rich cops a knee to the head from Levi Casboult which sends him off the ground

James Stewart is also back for Ben Rutten's side, while Essendon vice-captain Andrew McGrath will miss the clash against North Melbourne after entering health and safety protocols.

North Melbourne has been forced to make four changes to the side that lost to Hawthorn in Hobart last Saturday, with Aaron Hall, Paul Curtis and Aidan Corr all entering health and safety protocols, while Phoenix Spicer has been dropped from the 22.

Interim Kangaroos coach Leigh Adams has handed Williamstown defender Kallan Dawson, who was taken with pick No.2 in this year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with a debut after strong form in the VFL.

Star forward Nick Larkey is back after missing the loss to the Hawks and father-son recruit Jackson Archer has also been named for his second senior appearance.

Earlier on Friday, Crows forward Riley Thilthorpe was ruled out of their clash against Carlton due to an ankle injury.

Friday, July 29

Fremantle v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: R.Lobb

Out: N.Fyfe (hamstring), B.Banfield (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Colyer (replaced N.Fyfe)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Lever, J.Hunt

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), J.Harmes (concussion), T.Bedford (managed)

Last week's sub: T.Bedford (unused)

Saturday, July 30

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey

Out: B.Mihocek (hip), J.Carmichael (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Carmichael (replaced B.Maynard)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.McKenzie, X.Duursma, L.Jones

Out: T.Clurey (omitted), W.Drew (omitted), D.Houston (concussion), R.Bonner (HS Protocol)

Last week's sub: R.Bonner (replaced D.Houston)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 2.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: S.Wicks (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: S.Wicks (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Perryman, J.Kelly, L.Whitfield, J.Hogan, T.Green, L.Aleer

Out: X.O'Halloran (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted), J.Riccardi (omitted), Z.Sproule (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), L.Keeffe (omitted), J.Stein (Medi-Sub)

New: Leek Aleer

Last week's sub: J.Stein (unused)

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: T.Campbell, D.Hannebery

Out: R.Byrnes (omitted), J.Billings (back), J.Gresham (knee)

Last week's sub:

HAWTHORN

In: J.Koschitzke, C.Jiath, S.Butler

Out: D.Grainger-Barras (omitted), N.Reeves (foot), J.Impey (managed), T.Phillips (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Phillips (unused)

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart, J.Ceglar

Out: Z.Tuohy (HS Protocol), R.Stanley (knee), S.Neale (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: S.Neale (replaced R.Stanley)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Z.Cordy, C.Daniel

Out: A.Keath (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), A.Treloar (calf)

Last week's sub: R.McComb (replaced A.Treloar)

Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 7.00pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: J.Worrell

Out: T.Doedee (soreness), R.Thilthorpe (ankle), B.Cook (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Cook (replaced S.McAdam)

CARLTON

In: M.Owies, M.Pittonet

Out: J.Silvagni (omitted), J.Honey (managed), J.Newnes (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Newnes (unused)

Sunday, July 31

Gold Coast v West Coast at Metricon Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: M.Andrew, M.Rosas

Out: C.Ballard (knee), S.Flanders (omitted), O.Markov (Medi-Sub)

New: Mac Andrew

Last week's sub: O.Markov (replaced C.Ballard)

WEST COAST

In: W.Rioli, N.Naitanui, J.Petruccelle

Out: A.Witherden (hamstring), R.Bazzo (ankle), J.Rotham (ankle), J.Kennedy (managed)

Last week's sub: C.West (unused)

Richmond v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Lynch, J.Ross

Out: I.Soldo (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), M.Rioli (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: M.Rioli jnr (replaced B.Miller)

BRISBANE

In: K.Coleman

Out: D.Rich (concussion), D.Fort (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: D.Fort (replaced D.Rich)

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Stewart, M.D'Ambrosio

Out: A.McGrath (HS Protocol), A.Phillips (managed), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced M.Redman)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Dawson, J.Archer, N.Larkey, J.Mahony

Out: P.Spicer (omitted), F.Perez (suspension), A.Corr (HS Protocol), A.Hall (HS Protocol), P.Curtis (HS Protocol)

New: Kallan Dawson

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)