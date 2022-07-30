Joel Selwood leaves the field after his 350th game in the R20 clash between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S CALLED the premiership quarter for a reason.

And on Saturday night it was premiership favourite Geelong which put the Western Bulldogs to the sword in a third-quarter burst that ensured Joel Selwood's 350th game was a night to remember at GMHBA Stadium.

CATS V BULLDOGS Full match details and stats

The Cats booted the first four goals after half-time within just nine minutes to dramatically swing the contest, finishing with 8.2 to 0.3 in the term to put Geelong's side on course to a 28-point victory.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Geelong v Western Bulldogs The Cats and Bulldogs clash in round 20

It was a devastating, clinical blitz that killed the contest and made it 10 straight wins for Geelong, keeping the Cats a win clear of Melbourne and Collingwood at the top of the ladder, with Brisbane yet to play this weekend.

Tom Hawkins, Gary Rohan, Jeremy Cameron and Tyson Stengle each booted two goals as the Cats stormed home to win 14.10 (94) to 9.12 (66).

On a night of celebration in Geelong, the Bulldogs threatened to spoil the party early when they kicked the first four goals of the game before the Cats had registered a score, shocking the locals into silence.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Little Dog splits Cats and feeds Jamarra Riley Garcia brilliantly weaves through two Cats and sets up the opening goal for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

But Luke Beveridge's side could only maintain the rage for a half, falling away poorly after the main break to fall out of the top eight after St Kilda held on to beat Hawthorn earlier in the day.

After such a bright start to the game, it took 50 minutes of game time for Cody Weightman to kick the Bulldogs' seventh goal of the game midway through the final term, after Josh Dunkley kicked their sixth just before half-time.

But while Selwood only played a supporting role, it was all about the triple-premiership icon who became only the 21st player in AFL/VFL history to reach 350 games, months after he overtook Stephen Kernahan to become the longest-serving skipper ever.

Kardinia Park was packed to the rafters to pay tribute to one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous hoops.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Deafening noise at the Cattery as stars go to work The Cats start to get on a serious roll as Tom Hawkins and Cam Guthrie chime in with these silky goals

And now the 34-year-old looks set for yet another finals series – the 15th of his career – after Geelong tightened its grip on top place with three games to play in the home and away season.

Only Michael Tuck has played in more finals – 39 to 37 – and that might be the next milestone Selwood breaks this September.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cats chair off champion Selwood in game 350 Geelong skipper Joel Selwood is met with a rousing reaction after leaving the ground following his 350th game of AFL

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield dusted himself off after a quiet performance against Port Adelaide last Saturday night to produce a game-breaking performance to salute Selwood, amassing 26 disposals, 10 contested possessions and seven score involvements to bounce back in style.

After conceding 10 second-half goals, the Dogs now face Fremantle at Marvel Stadium next Saturday in another crucial game in the context of a season that's hanging in the balance.

GEELONG 1.2 4.6 12.8 14.10 (94)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.3 6.5 6.8 9.12 (66)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 2, Hawkins 2, Guthrie 2, Rohan 2, Stengle 2, Close, Dangerfield, Miers, Smith

Western Bulldogs: Weightman 3, Dunkley 2, Ugle-Hagan 2, English, Johannisen

BEST

Geelong: Dangerfield, Smith, Guthrie, Stewart, Close, Duncan, Stengle

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Dunkley, Liberatore, Dale, Bontempelli

INJURIES

Geelong: Rohan (concussion)

Western Bulldogs: Nil

MEDICAL SUBS

Geelong: Brandan Parfitt (replaced Gary Rohan)

Western Bulldogs: Lachie McNeil (unused)