IT'S a glass half full outlook from Brisbane following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to Richmond, says tall forward Eric Hipwood.

Hipwood played his best game since returning from a knee reconstruction, kicking four goals, but was part of a team that watched a 42-point lead disappear against the Tigers.

Speaking to reporters following a light training session at the Gabba on Tuesday morning, the 24-year-old the Lions were "still positive", believing Richmond had not got enough credit for the comeback.

"There was a lot of positives to take out of the game," Hipwood said.

Dayne Zorko looks dejected on the final siren after Brisbane's loss to Richmond in round 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It was disappointing that we did lose, but we're still optimistic. We had a lot of opportunities to win the game and we just couldn't ice it.

"What hasn't been spoken about enough is that Richmond are a bloody good team.

"They're certainly up there with the best and they brought that on the weekend. I don't think the ladder position represents where they're at."

Brisbane has slid into fifth position ahead of games against Carlton, St Kilda and Melbourne to round out the home and away season.

Zac Bailey did some light running after spending Sunday night in hospital after coughing up blood during the game, while Jarrod Berry (ankle) and Brandon Starcevich (quad) also trained.

Zac Bailey during the round 20 match between Richmond and Brisbane at the MCG on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hipwood said the tough stretch of games coming up was the perfect way to prepare for September, whether that was finishing inside the top four or not.

"We've got some really, really good opposition … we're looking forward to it," he said.

"That's what you strive for at the start of the season, to get that double chance, but you've seen teams win the Grand Final from outside the top four.

"We'd like it, but we just want to be competitive come the end of the season."