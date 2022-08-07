State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval, Sunday August 7, 3pm ACST

Out-of-favour Crow Matt Crouch had another big game in Adelaide's 40-point win over Woodville-West Torrens on Sunday.

The midfielder had 42 disposals and eight clearances as he pushes for a recall to the senior side.

Crouch is averaging 37.3 disposals in his six SANFL games in 2022.

Lachlan Sholl also had a good game with 35 touches for Adelaide.

Zac Taylor (24 and one) and Brett Turner (23 and one) were also busy.

Lachlan Gollant and Fischer McAsey were the leading goalkickers with three each for Adelaide.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Werribee at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday August 6, 11.05am AEST

Ryan Lester picked up 21 touches and six clearances in Brisbane's 12-point win over Werribee, while defender Jaxon Prior (13 disposals) took six marks and even swung forward for a goal.

Last week's medi-sub Darcy Fort was among the Lions' best, dominating in the ruck with 21 hitouts and three clearances, as well as 16 touches.

Uncapped draftee Darcy Wilmot had 15 touches and two clearances, while Jack Payne took six marks and had 10 disposals.

Tom Fullarton and Henry Smith kicked two goals apiece, while Blake Coleman and Connor McFadyen both hit the scoreboard.

Nakia Cockatoo had 10 touches, three marks and two clearances.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Williamstown at AIA Centre, Saturday August 6, 12.35pm AEST

Defender Jack Madgen continued his strong comeback from a fractured thumb with a match-winning performance against Williamstown.

Madgen, who injured his thumb at training last month, kicked five goals, took 12 marks and gathered 25 disposals as the Magpies strolled to a 78-point victory.

Young guns Ollie Henry (three goals, 10 disposals) and Finlay Macrae (one, 23) were prolific, Isaac Chugg touched the ball 15 times and booted a major, while Will Kelly also kicked a goal from 13 disposals.

Caleb Poulter and Trey Ruscoe also got their names on the scoresheet to go along with 18 and 16 disposals, respectively.

Callum Brown had 24 touches and Arlo Draper 19.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, Saturday August 6, 10.35am AEST

A four-goal haul for Alec Waterman highlighted Essendon's 30-point win over GWS on the road at Giants Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bombers put the match to bed with a nine-goal final term to record the 15.9 (99) to 10.9 (69) victory.

Ruckman Andrew Phillips was dominant with 44 hitouts, and topped it off with a goal, while his sidekick Nick Bryan was just as instrumental with 19 hitouts and four tackles as he continues to push for a spot at the top level.

Kaine Baldwin booted two majors from his 10 disposals, while Tom Cutler finished with 17 disposals.

In his quest to play at the top level again, Michael Hurley jagged one goal, took six marks and had 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Sandringham at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday August 7, 1.05pm AEST

Shaun Higgins made a strong return from knee surgery in Geelong's two-point win over Sandringham on Sunday.

Higgins, who underwent knee surgery last month, had 23 disposals, seven clearances and kicked a goal as he pushes for a late-season recall to the AFL side.

Quinton Narkle was also impressive for Geelong with a game-high 29 touches and a goal.

Zane Williams, taken in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, had 22 disposals for the Cats, while Oliver Dempsey finished with 18.

Sam Simpson (18 disposals and a goal), Francis Evans (21 and a goal) and Mitch Knevitt (24) were also good contributors.

Osca Riccardi, the son of Peter, made his VFL debut and finished with 12 disposals and a goal.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, Saturday August 6, 10.35am AEST

After being omitted from the senior side, Xavier O'Halloran collected 16 disposals, six clearances and four tackles along with one goal in the Giants' 30-point loss to push his case for a recall.

Also on the outer from the senior side, Callum Brown responded with two clearances and four marks to go with his 16 disposals.

Jake Stein continued to impress, booting two goals and taking eight marks in another good performance, while Zach Sproule kicked two majors and Cooper Hamilton collected 19 disposals and three tackles.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Box Hill at Skybus Stadium, Saturday August 6, 1.10pm AEST

Young key forward Jackson Callow booted three goals as Box Hill thumped Frankston by 51 points.

The 20-year-old, who made his debut for Hawthorn earlier this season, was a strong marking target in attack, hauling in eight grabs to go with his 19 disposals.

Fellow Hawks rookie Jack Saunders was lively with 16 touches and two goals as he seeks to earn a new contract with the club.

Tom Phillips continued his comeback from injury with 23 disposals and a goal, with mid-season draft pick-up Max Ramsden adding 20 possessions and a major.

Veteran Liam Shiels also nabbed a goal from 27 disposals, as well as gathering nine clearances and laying 10 tackles.

Daniel Howe had 20 touches and youngster Ned Long picked up 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Sunday August 7, 11.05am AEST

Unfortunately for returning veteran Ben Cunnington the Kangaroos couldn't get a win against the Swans, but the 31-year-old got through the game strongly and will be right in the AFL mix next week.

Cunnington finished with 18 disposals and three clearances, doing plenty of the grunt work around contests, as is his way.

Tarryn Thomas is also on the verge of a senior return with 20 disposals, six tackles, five clearances and a goal.

Charlie Comben was busy around goal and finished with 3.4, Josh Goater kicked one goal from 22 touches, while Phoenix Spicer kicked one in a relatively quiet nine-disposal outing.

Atu Bosenavulagi was busy with 20 touches and 10 marks, category B rookie Matt McGuinness also had plenty of it with 23 disposals and 11 grabs and Aiden Bonar finished with 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Sturt v Port Adelaide at Wigan Oval, Saturday August 6, 2.40pm ACST

Mitch Georgiades kicked 2.2 as he responded to being dropped from the senior side in the Magpies' 31-point defeat to Sturt. Georgiades, whose inaccuracy in front of goal was cited as one of the reasons he was left out of the Power side, had 15 disposals with six marks and four shots on goal.

Crafty forward Orazio Fantasia looked to build a case for a senior call-up following injuries but only managed 11 touches and one goal with five tackles.

Sam Mayes (27 disposals), Jackson Mead (27 disposals), Trent Dumont (21 disposals) and Martin Frederick (19 disposals) were among Port's leading ball-winners.

Ruckman Sam Hayes had 32 hitouts with 10 disposals, while Dante Visentini impressed with 13 disposals, six marks and seven hitouts.

Josh Sinn, who was pick 12 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, only managed six touches in his second game back after missing months with a groin injury.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Richmond at Preston City Oval, Sunday August 7, 2.05pm AEST

Samson Ryan was one of several Tigers to have a big day in Richmond's 82-point thrashing of the Northern Bullants on Sunday.

The ruckman booted five goals to go with his 18 disposals, 12 marks and 13 hitouts.

Jacob Bauer, picked up in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, kicked four goals, while Sydney Stack hit the scoreboard with three as part of his 18 disposals.

Riley Collier-Dawkins dominated in midfield with 30 disposals and 12 clearances and Jake Aarts had 29 touches and kicked a goal.

Ivan Soldo kicked two goals and had 30 hitouts, Hugo Ralphsmith had 21 disposals and kicked a goal and Thomson Dow (23 touches, nine clearances and a goal) was also good.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Sandringham at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday August 7, 1.05pm AEST

Tom Campbell was dominant during Sandringham's two-point defeat to Geelong on Sunday.

The ruckman, who has played just one AFL game this year, had 28 disposals, kicked two goals and had 33 hitouts.

Jack Bytel was also impressive for the Zebras, gathering 27 touches and kicking a goal.

Dean Kent was busy with 21 touches, although he was wasteful in front of goal with 1.3.

Tom Highmore (21 disposals), Ryan Byrnes (15 and a goal) and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (20) were also solid contributors.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Sunday August 7, 11.05am AEST

Plenty of senior-listed Swans impressed in the 20-point win against the Roos, including ruckman Peter Ladhams on his return from injury.

Finishing with 26 disposals, seven marks and three clearances, Ladhams will be a handy string in John Longmire's bow come AFL finals.

Unfortunately veteran Josh Kennedy left the game early with what appears to be a serious hamstring injury, putting doubt over a comeback before finals.

Sam Wicks put his name back in front of selectors with 27 disposals and three goals, and James Bell also hit the scoreboard with two goals from 25 touches, nine marks and six clearances.

Joel Armartey found time to kick 3.2 while helping out in the ruck, while tall forward Hayden McLean kicked two goals from 18 disposals and 12 marks.

Others to get involved included Will Gould (24 disposals, 10 marks), Harry Cunningham (22 and eight), Corey Warner (23 disposals) and Callum Sinclair (14 disposals, eight marks and a goal).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v West Coast at Leederville Oval, Saturday August 6, 12.10pm AWST

Isiah Winder and Hugh Dixon were among the Eagles' best as they went down by 23 points to Subiaco on Saturday. Winder had 33 disposals in midfield with two tackles and a goal, while Dixon had 19 touches, 20 hitouts and two goals for West Coast.

Josh Rotham played his makeshift ruck role and impressed with 29 hitouts along with 12 possessions.

Backman Alex Witherden returned from a minor hamstring injury with 24 disposals and nine marks. Zane Trew also returned from a lay-off with 13 touches.

Greg Clark also pushed his case for an AFL recall with 23 disposals including six inside 50s and 10 tackles, while Patrick Naish had 27 touches and Jackson Nelson gathered 12 disposals with seven tackles.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Coburg at Victoria University Whitten Oval, Saturday August 6, 12.05pm AEST

Josh Schache was instrumental in Footscray’s 123-point win over Coburg, kicking seven goals to go along with his nine marks and 23 touches.

Plenty of Dogs had a day out against the Lions, but Lachie Hunter led the charge with 30 disposals, seven clearances and three goals.

Stefan Martin was also dominant with 23 hitouts, eight clearances, 28 touches, nine marks and two goals. Martin’s rucking offsider Jordon Sweet had 21 hitouts, two clearances and two goals.

Robbie McComb found plenty of the footy, picking up 31 touches, 10 marks and a goal.

Roarke Smith kicked 2.2, taking 10 marks and managing 19 disposals, while Hayden Crozier took eight marks and had 18 touches.