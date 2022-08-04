IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Looking ahead to tonight's Melbourne-Collingwood showdown
- Why Roos are confident of landing Clarko
- How will Giants respond to last week's horror performance?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.
In today's episode...
0:00 – An unstoppable force meets an immovable object
3:00 – Brodie Grundy’s new fitness concern
4:49 – Ed Langdon says the Pies are a one-trick pony
6:35 – Melbourne may be able to flip the script from round 13
8:36 – North Melbourne’s exclusive communication with Alastair Clarkson
13:25 – The biggest team news of round 21
16:08 – The Cats’ management of senior players
18:08 – GWS’ response to a horrible performance
20:12 – How to watch a footy match during a birthday