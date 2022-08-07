WEST Coast coach Adam Simpson concedes his team faces a challenge gathering itself off a six-day break and rebounding from the emotion-charged farewell to club great Josh Kennedy in time to compete in next Saturday's Western Derby.

The Eagles threw everything at Adelaide on Sunday but came up 16 points short at Optus Stadium as Kennedy bagged eight goals in a remarkable, drama-filled farewell to the game.

The loss leaves the Eagles equal on points with last-placed North Melbourne and with difficult clashes to come against the Dockers next Saturday night before a final round trip to GMHBA Stadium against ladder leader Geelong.

Simpson said avoiding the wooden spoon was not a focus now for the Eagles, who were intent on finding improvement in their final two games.

"It's going to be a challenge and I've spoken about that to the leaders already," Simpson said on Sunday night.

"We can't get anywhere on the ladder other than going down, but trying to establish a brand that we can take into next year, take into pre-season, get some confidence out of some of the success we have, that's our goals.

"So, all due respect to JK, we'll have a couple of quiet ones in the rooms and then we're onto next week. Then we've got Geelong in Geelong, and that'll put some hairs on your chest as well.

"Tonight we'll enjoy Josh's last game and appreciate what he's done for us, then we'll get on with it tomorrow."

Simpson said Sunday's performance was "probably the most satisfying game we’ve had being a loss" and the players had found something extra for Kennedy's farewell, producing their best pressure game of the season.

"With the emotion before the game and during the game, I thought they gave everything to get over the line, and we just couldn’t get it done in the end," the coach said.

"The intent and effort, you can’t question it. We weren't good enough today, beaten by a better side. But with the way the boys went about it, we wouldn’t have lost any fans tonight.

"I was just so happy for him (Kennedy) and what the boys were trying to do. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the four points, but we tried our hardest."

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks pulled his team together on the ground to reflect on the gutsy win, considering they were "playing against 50,000" after Kennedy drew a season-high crowd to Optus Stadium.

"To have them come at us in the last quarter and our guys to stand up and see it out, especially a young group with the noise … it was incredible," the coach said.

"It is one of the best experiences I have been involved in. We're not playing finals this year, but we got a finals atmosphere today."

Nicks paid tribute to Laird, who stepped up in his 200th game to have a game-high 36 disposals (20 contested) and 10 clearances, and his "wingman" Sam Berry, who impressed with 19 and eight clearances.

With new revelations about the infamous 2018 pre-season camp being aired this week, Nicks said the issue had been handled "with open and honest conversations, as we have done for two-and-a-half years now".

"We are about prioritising others and we do a lot of work in that space, so from our point of view there was no change – just make sure we're on the same page and here for each other," the coach said.

"We made sure we had support around everyone we could.

"I'll continue to do that, talk to players who have retired and gone to other clubs. We're always looking to put an arm around those who need it.

"Also stay in touch with those who don't. We're doing a lot of work to look at the past, look at the history of this footy club and why we are what we are.

"We'll keep trying to bring those guys back and put support around."

Nicks confirmed defender Will Hamill had suffered another concussion and would be unavailable for next Saturday's clash against North Melbourne, with the club to take no risks with the 21-year-old given his extensive history with head knocks.

"It is concerning, but it's something we're on top of with Will. We won't take any chances. Everything we do with Will is about his welfare."