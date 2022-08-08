Victoria Metro's Harry Sheezel and Alwyn Davey and Victoria Country's Jhye Clark and Oliver Hollands will feature in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys title decider at Marvel Stadium on Thursday September 22. Photo: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

THE AFL has today released the names of 67 players invited to the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine.

The NAB AFL Draft Combine will showcase many of the most talented boys in the country and be held in Melbourne from Friday October 7 to Sunday October 9.

It will be the first time a national Combine has been staged for boys or girls since 2019.

Club interviews and medical screenings will be conducted at Marvel Stadium across the first two days of the Combine, with physical testing to be held at Melbourne Park on October 9.

Among the tests that will be conducted are the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20m sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.

All states and territories will be represented at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine, with the invite list featuring a spread of talent from across Australia.

Nineteen players from Victoria Country are among the nominees, followed by Victoria Metro (14), South Australia (13) and Western Australia (12). The list also includes nine representatives from the Allies, comprising Tasmania, Queensland, NSW/ACT and Northern Territory.

Elijah Hewett in action during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

All AFL clubs submitted a list of their preferred players to attend the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine. All players invited to attend the national Combine received nominations from at least three AFL clubs.

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine provided a great opportunity for players to showcase their physical ability ahead of this year’s NAB AFL Draft.

"The Draft Combine sees the best players from across Australia come together to showcase their abilities in front of AFL clubs," Sheehan said.

"The players invited to the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine are considered by AFL clubs to be the leading prospects for the 2022 NAB AFL Draft.

"We are very excited about the high level of talent within this group of future stars of the AFL and it is extremely pleasing to have all states and territories represented as we return to a national Combine for the first time in three years."

2022 NAB AFL DRAFT COMBINE INVITE LIST

Vic Country

Jaxon Binns (Dandenong Stingrays)

Hugh Bond (GWV Rebels)

Coby Burgiel (Gippsland Power)

Aaron Cadman (GWV Rebels)

Jhye Clark (Geelong Falcons)

Brayden George (Murray Bushrangers)

Oliver Hollands (Murray Bushrangers)

Bailey Humphrey (Gippsland Power)

Henry Hustwaite (Dandenong Stingrays)

Max Knobel (Gippsland Power)

Jacob Konstanty (Gippsland Power)

Noah Long (Bendigo Pioneers)

Toby McMullin (Sandringham Dragons)

Caleb Mitchell (Murray Bushrangers)

Olivier Northam (Geelong Falcons)

Jack O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers)

Mitch Szybkowski (Dandenong Stingrays)

Cooper Vickery (Gippsland Power)

James Van Es (GWV Rebels)

Vic Metro

Will Ashcroft (Sandringham Dragons)

Charlie Clarke (Sandringham Dragons)

Alwyn Davey (Oakleigh Chargers)

Blake Drury (Oakleigh Chargers)

Max Gruzewski (Oakleigh Chargers)

Lewis Hayes (Eastern Ranges)

Olli Hotton (Sandringham Dragons)

Matthew Jefferson (Oakleigh Chargers)

Cameron Mackenzie (Sandringham Dragons)

Harry Sheezel (Sandringham Dragons)

Luke Teal (Oakleigh Chargers)

Elijah Tsatas (Oakleigh Chargers)

George Wardlaw (Oakleigh Chargers)

Josh Weddle (Oakleigh Chargers)

South Australia

Harry Barnett (West Adelaide)

Adam D'Aloia (Woodville-West Torrens)

Will Dowling (North Adelaide)

Phoenix Foster (Norwood)

Isaac Keeler (North Adelaide)

Harry Lemmey (West Adelaide)

Jaiden Magor (South Adelaide)

Max Michalanney (Norwood)

Mattaes Phillipou (Woodville-West Torrens)

Jakob Ryan (Glenelg)

Nick Sadler (Sturt)

Tom Scully (West Adelaide)

Will Verrall (South Adelaide)

Western Australia

Jed Adams (Peel Thunder)

Edward Allan (Claremont)

Jedd Busslinger (East Perth)

Harry Cole (Claremont)

Hugh Davies (Claremont)

Tyrell Dewar (Subiaco)

Sam Gilbey (Claremont)

Reuben Ginbey (East Perth)

Steely Green (South Fremantle)

Jed Hagan (East Fremantle)

Elijah Hewett (Swan Districts)

Darcy Jones (Swan Districts)

New South Wales

Jason Gillbee (Bendigo Pioneers)

Nick Madden (GWS Academy)

Harry Rowston (GWS Academy)

Northern Territory

Lloyd Johnston (NT Thunder)

Anthony Munkara (NT/West Adelaide)

Queensland

Shadeau Brain (Brisbane Academy)

Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane Academy)

Tasmania

Lachlan Cowan (Tasmania Devils)

Tom McCallum (Tasmania Devils)