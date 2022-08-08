COLLINGWOOD star Jamie Elliott could end his career in black and white after signing a three-year contract extension on Monday.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of contract speculation in recent weeks, but will now remain at the AIA Centre until at least the end of 2025.

It completes a massive few weeks for the mobile forward.

Elliott kicked four goals to help defeat Melbourne in his 150th game last Friday night, playing a key role to help extend the Magpies' winning streak to 11 games.

His best performance of 2022 arrived less than a fortnight after he kicked the winning goal from long range to beat Essendon after the siren in round 19.

Elliott missed five games in the first half of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair the AC joint he injured against West Coast in round four, but hasn't played in a loss since returning for the trip to Perth to face Fremantle in round 10.

The Murray Bushrangers product, who spent time in Western Australia and Queensland as a kid, has roared to form in the second half of 2022 and has kicked 21 goals in 14 games this year, leading the club for ground ball gets inside 50, marks on the lead and tackles inside 50.

After attracting interest from Brisbane and Melbourne and contemplating his future away from the Magpies in 2019, Elliott could now finish his career where he started it after inking an extension that takes him into his 30s.

Jack Ginnivan and Jamie Elliott celebrate a goal during Collingwood's clash with Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Elliott has been forced to overcome long-term injuries across his journey, but has proven to be an elite player since being prelisted by Greater Western Sydney and then traded to Collingwood at the end of 2011.

Collingwood is still yet to re-sign midfielder Jordan De Goey and in-demand former first-round pick Ollie Henry beyond the end of this season.