Dan Hannebery on the St Kilda bench during the R21, 2022 match against Geelong. Picture: Getty Images

DAN HANNEBERY won't play in St Kilda's must-win clash against Brisbane with coach Brett Ratten revealing the club was likely to rest him even before his latest injury.

The luckless midfielder suffered an ankle injury in the Saints' heavy loss to Geelong last round, which was only his second match of the season due to persistent calf problems.

Ratten has ruled Hannebery out of Friday night's Marvel Stadium clash but said it was already on the cards due to the six-day turnaround.

"He won't get up, we're going to manage Dan," Ratten said ahead of training at Moorabbin on Thursday.

Daniel Hannebery after St Kilda's loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in Round 21. Picture: AFL Media

"It was a conversation that we had even before last weekend's game around a six-day turnaround for a player that hasn't played a lot of footy and the risk of playing him.

"We were having that conversation and then with the ankle, the risk probably becomes greater and allowing Dan to get through this weekend and be ready for the following week will be really important.

"So we'll manage him and he'll have the weekend off."

Ratten said the 31-year-old had been able to complete some training this week, with the injury not as serious as initially feared.

But he didn't think it was worth the risk despite the high stakes on the game, with the ninth-placed Saints needing victory to keep alive their finals hopes.

"With the ankle, it's an easy one to manage," Ratten said.

"We have to look after Dan as well.

"The game is super important for us - we can't shy away from that so picking our best team but we've got to make sure that everyone can get through as well, that's important.

"We've got to make sure we've got 22 fit men to run out the game."