CARLTON is likely to receive draft compensation for Liam Jones, with the Blues officially informed he will be classified as an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

Jones quit the Blues in 2021 due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance but with the League lifting its vaccine mandate on players, he is expected to be back at AFL level in 2023 after meeting several clubs in recent weeks.

The Western Bulldogs, where Jones started his career, are the favourites to sign the 31-year-old on a three-year deal.

The AFL's confirmation makes it straightforward for the Dogs to list Jones as an unrestricted free agent which, depending on the level of contract, would in turn allow the Blues to gain draft compensation for him.

Jones had been on Carlton's list for eight years, which is the minimum period required to qualify for free agency. It won't amount to an early draft selection given Jones' age, which is a factor when the AFL releases its compensation picks.

The marking tall defender recently stopped playing for Palm Beach-Currumbin in the QAFL to ensure he is ready for his return to the top level.

He played 66 games for the Dogs after making his debut in 2009 before crossing to the Blues for the 2015 season. He has played 161 AFL games in total, including 19 last season for Carlton.

The AFL's free agency period kicks off on Friday, September 30 – the week following the Grand Final – and runs for a week through to Friday, October 7, overlapping with the Continental Tyres Trade Period, which ends on Wednesday, October 12.