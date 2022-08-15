The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

GRAND Final week is here for Toyota AFL Fantasy coaches with thousands of leagues playing their last match-ups for season 2022 over round 23.

The health of squads will play a major role in Draft deciders, while it will be all about the players of difference (PODs) for Classic leagues.

Matt coaches his Classic side Mottram’s Marvels to the top of the overall leader board and has remained there for three months. James has been hovering around the top 10 for a similar period with his team Shuckas, but as we head into round 23, the car is up for grabs.

After 189 games of football, just 38 points separate the top two coaches.

James made up 74 points this week, and if his squad can do the same, he will need to make some space in his garage for a new set of wheels.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie analyse the PODs in each team and look at the best plays for Fantasy Grand Finals this weekend.

In this week's episode...

1:30 - Warnie and Calvin have made the Grand Finals in the Bacon Cup Classic and Draft competitions.

6:00 - Callum Mills' 129 was a great captain score after Rory Laird's first sub-100 score for quite some time.

9:00 - Warnie is unhappy with Roy's advice to get Sam Walsh and Calvin's suggestion to make Andrew Brayshaw his captain.

13:50 - Sam Docherty scored well in Carlton's midfield.

19:00 - There are some 'tag flags' for this weekend with Harry Perryman and Marcus Windhager doing jobs in recent weeks.

24:10 - Roy names his Rollin' 22 for the last round.

28:30 - Rowan Marshall is the pick as top ruck, but who sits beside him?

33:25 - Popular players who you could trade out this week, led by Tim English in a dual ruck set up.

39:00 - There are just three players different between the top two teams.

42:20 - Roy suggests Matt trades Jack Crisp to Aaron Hall to match James.

45:25 - The Traders reveal their early moves.

51:50 - How do you feel about trading in bench cover this week?

55:20 - Is Daniel Rich a cheap option?

