ADELAIDE will land a blow on crosstown rivals Port Adelaide and take the city's bragging rights into the off-season if they can complete a 2-0 Showdown double on Saturday night.

The Crows haven't won both Adelaide derbies since 2017 but are staring at a golden opportunity to bring some joy to their own fans, while also consigning Power supporters to a summer of misery.

"If you play Port Adelaide twice and you’ve got a 2-0 record ... you've got a smile on your face from August until February next year," Adelaide assistant coach Scott Burns said on Monday.

"We understand the importance it has to our supporters and members ... it's just another opportunity for our younger fellas to get out there and really absorb the heat.

"(But) this game won't have our supporters walking away thinking we haven't improved. They see it and they know it."

Adelaide have completed the double against Port just five times in 25 years of Showdowns, while Port have managed to win both derbies six times.

Crows fans are probably still smiling after their unforgettable win in round 3 against the Power, when Jordan Dawson slotted a set shot after the siren to seal a famous triumph.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dawson's bender wins it for the Crows Jordan Dawson stepped up to the plate and slotted through this incredible set shot to give his side their first win of the season

Somewhat quietly, the Crows have snuck up on their arch enemy during the season and will finish level on wins if they secure a victory this weekend.

But Burns said they are not concerned by comparing themselves to other sides.

Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas opted for the opposite approach, though, insisting beating the Crows was a must for his side.

"I don't think there's any such thing as a dead rubber when it comes to a Showdown," he said. "There’s a huge amount of pride on the line.

"There's bragging rights, you walk around with your chest puffed out.

"When you come to Port Adelaide you learn about the history and the tradition behind the club and the Showdown and that's why it counts for so much."

Jonas said his side had played with purpose in thrashing Essendon by 84 points on Sunday, although he admitted they'd need to spend pre-season working out why they couldn't play that level of football more consistently during the year.