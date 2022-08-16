It's Grand Final week and what a year it has been! There has been a changing of the guard with youngsters Andrew Brayshaw and Callum Mills sitting at the top of the 'Total Points' leaderboard as we head into round 23 with 2,383 and 2,362 points respectively while there is a familiar face nipping at their heels in Touk Miller on 2,314. Rory Laird comfortably tops the averages with an impressive 121 that has elevated his name into Fantasy Pig conversations moving forward.

Now to the good stuff and all important moves to be made this week. By popular demand, I have been forced to do a GF version of the Rollin' 22. The highly intellectual formula I use is heavily weighted towards form, match-up, ceiling, likelihood of a tag and floor safety when looking at a one-week hit.

So here is how I see the round playing out in terms of top scorers in each position.

DEF:

Sam Docherty

Jordan Dawson

Aaron Hall

Brandon Ellis

Angus Brayshaw

Lachie Whitfield

In the mix: James Sicily, Tom Stewart, Harry Himmelberg

MID:

Touk Miller

Patrick Cripps

Callum Mills

Sam Walsh

Clayton Oliver

Jy Simpkin

Rory Laird

Zach Merrett

In the mix: Lachie Neale

Gold Coast players celebrate a Touk Miller goal against Geelong in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

RUC:

Rowan Marshall

Max Gawn

In the mix: Reilly O'Brien, Sean Darcy

FWD:

Luke Parker

Josh Dunkley

Bailey Smith

Stephen Coniglio

Connor Rozee

Mitch Duncan

In the mix: Zac Butters

MOST TRADED IN

Aaron Hall (DEF, $714,000)

Touk Miller (MID, $907,000)

Andrew Brayshaw (DEF/MID, $876,000)

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $783,000)

Sam Docherty (DEF, $874,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $691,000)

Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $398,000)

Jase Burgoyne (DEF/MID, $409,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $741,000)

Tim English (FWD/RUC, $745,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Elijah Hollands (FWD/MID, $398,000) +$67,000

Nick Haynes (DEF, $506,000) +$65,000

Xavier O’Neill (MID/FWD, $482,000) +$56,000

Tom Lynch (FWD, $578,000) +$55,000

Kallan Dawson (DEF, $295,000) +$47,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Greg Clark (MID, $370,000) -$50,000

Hugh Greenwood (MID, $567,000) -$48,000

Ben Keays (MID, $716,000) -$44,000

Rory Lobb (FWD, $519,000) -$44,000

Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) -$42,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $398,000) -7

Kallan Dawson (DEF, $295,000) -4

Maurice Rioli jnr (FWD, $264,000) 1

Josh Worrell (DEF, $278,000) 5

Nick Haynes (DEF, $506,000) 8

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Rory Laird (MID, $104,000) 167

Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) 158

Zach Merrett (MID, $921,000) 155

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $860,000) 143

Ben Cunnington (MID, $803,000) 135

BUY

Aaron Hall

NORTH MELBOURNE

DEF, $714,000

If you are after a unique pick for your GF match-up, Hall is the man for the job. The risks associated with selecting a player like Hall go out the window when you only need him for one week and his ceiling is too good to pass up. In his last five games, the attacking half-back has reached over 110 on three occasions and has twice gone over 120. He plays the Suns this week and should have a field day.

Aaron Hall kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash with Adelaide in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Touk Miller

GOLD COAST

MID, $907,000

If you are talking form and match-up, the Suns skipper is your man for the GF. Since the bye, the ball-magnet has been on fire, reaching triple figures in seven of his nine games including five over 120. He has an easy match-up to finish the season against North who he has form against. In round 12, Miller lit up against the Roos with 32 possessions and eight tackles for 135.

Sam Docherty

CARLTON

DEF, $874,000

The inspirational Blue has had an unbelievable year. Since the bye he has only dropped under triple figures on two occasions and has a high score of 135 in that time. He is every chance to better that score this week against the Pies after moving into the midfield for the depleted Blues which is a mouth-watering match-up in the must-win game for the Baggers.

Also consider: Rowan Marshall, Bailey Smith, James Sicily.

HOLD

Jack Steele

ST KILDA

MID, $892,000

For the second week in a row, the usually reliable Saint has been a big disappointment. After recording triple-figure scores in his first six games back from injury, Steele has failed to reach that mark the past two weeks, highlighted by his most recent performance where he collected just 13 possessions and took two marks for a season-low 65. Having the Fantasy star as a unique was supposed to be a positive at finals time.

Zach Merrett

ESSENDON

MID, $921,000

Following a six-week stretch where the Bomber ball-magnet had just one score under 120, which was 118, and a high of 172, he has copped some attention from opposition teams and his scoring has reflected that with 55 and 86. This week he faces the Tigers who are unlikely to send a tagger his way.

Zach Merrett in action in the round 20 match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lachie Neale

BRISBANE

MID, $784,000

Although life was difficult with a tagger, more is expected from the superstar. In a time of need for his coaches, he got the weekend off to a rocky start on Friday night when he collected just 16 possessions and took no marks on his way to a season-low 60 points. He plays the Demons this week who haven't been running with a hard tag, so he should be back to his best.

Also consider: Jack Macrae, Sam Walsh, Keidean Coleman.

SELL

Tim English

WESTERN BULLDOGS

FWD/RUC, $745,000

The writing was on the wall when Stef Martin was selected as we have seen English pair up with Jordon Sweet earlier this season which resulted in disappointment. It was like re-reading a book as the big Dog had little impact on the game barring a few flashy moments, collecting just 10 possessions and taking one mark for 69. If Stef plays again, English must be traded.

Jaidyn Stephenson

NORTH MELBOURNE

FWD/MID, $635,000

If you took a punt on the inconsistent Roo on the back of his move to the backline, you would have been left very disappointed and likely knocked out of your league finals. As a defender he scored 112, followed by 114, only to move back onto a forward flank against the Crows and score just 41 before injuring his back. Move him on.

Jack Crisp

COLLINGWOOD

DEF/MID, $691,000

After an amazing first half of the year, the hard-running Pie has not been producing the same type of number since the bye. In fact, since the Pie's week off in round 14, he has not reached triple figures on one occasion and managed just 75 on the weekend against the Swans with 19 disposals. Chase a defender with a nice match-up.

Also consider: Ben Keays, Brad Crouch, Christian Petracca.

YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Is rich a good option to bring in this week for Dale — Taisei (@Taisei_slater14) August 16, 2022

Match-up is a huge tick, but ironically I don't love that he is playing at home. I'd be more confident of him racking up marks against them at the MCG.

English to Rozee for the showdown? And brayshaw or Ellis for Dacois? #legend — Lee Woodbridge (@leewoodbridge) August 16, 2022

Rozee and Ellis by a nose. Brayshaw is the safer play however.

best unique mid to put In all prices — Jacob (@Jacob26042301) August 16, 2022

Simpkin is owned by just oner per cent of the competition.

Which 2 go out of Brayshaw (tag), Sinclair (tag), Crisp (poor form) and English (if Stef plays)? Thanks legend ? — Soul-Man ? (@jdbrown74) August 16, 2022

English is the easy answer despite the favourable match-up when he rests forward. The others are tough, I usually back the biggest star in despite the tag but Brayshaw has me concerned. If you don't have Touk for example, I'd trade Brayshaw up as much as I don't like it. If you don't have Doc down back, Crisp to Doc would be my biggest priority.

Marshall touk or merret? In for either crisp or trealor. — harrison caddy (@caddy_harrison) August 16, 2022

Touk in for Crisp.

How easily am I beating @CalvinDT in the GF? ?? pic.twitter.com/O15MiAmWMP — Trent Copeland (@copes9) August 16, 2022

His ridiculous run of luck, AKA the most kissed coach in Australia, has to come to an end, surely. A solid win on the cards Copes.

Will the Traders be joining in the fun of #AFLWFantasy and if so, who is your first picked? — Azza (@azzajewell) August 16, 2022

I’ve been a fan of Erin since her b'ball days, so it's easily Erin.

Tom Stewart or Aaron Hall? — JSDSGN (@DidakDT) August 16, 2022

Big fan of both, and anything could happen at the Cattery. I'm going with Hall though.

Who does Warnie’s mate Clarke go to? Clamped Sinclair last time but I don’t think Hill played - cheers mate ?? — Anthony (@toanmcnugget) August 16, 2022

I've been torn on this one, but currently fall on Sinclair.

Doc or Oliver? — fukamingo (@fukamingo) August 16, 2022

I'm all in on the DOC!

