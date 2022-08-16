It's Grand Final week and what a year it has been! There has been a changing of the guard with youngsters Andrew Brayshaw and Callum Mills sitting at the top of the 'Total Points' leaderboard as we head into round 23 with 2,383 and 2,362 points respectively while there is a familiar face nipping at their heels in Touk Miller on 2,314. Rory Laird comfortably tops the averages with an impressive 121 that has elevated his name into Fantasy Pig conversations moving forward.
PLAY AFL FANTASY Make your trades now
Now to the good stuff and all important moves to be made this week. By popular demand, I have been forced to do a GF version of the Rollin' 22. The highly intellectual formula I use is heavily weighted towards form, match-up, ceiling, likelihood of a tag and floor safety when looking at a one-week hit.
Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
So here is how I see the round playing out in terms of top scorers in each position.
DEF:
Sam Docherty
Jordan Dawson
Aaron Hall
Brandon Ellis
Angus Brayshaw
Lachie Whitfield
In the mix: James Sicily, Tom Stewart, Harry Himmelberg
MID:
Touk Miller
Patrick Cripps
Callum Mills
Sam Walsh
Clayton Oliver
Jy Simpkin
Rory Laird
Zach Merrett
In the mix: Lachie Neale
RUC:
Rowan Marshall
Max Gawn
In the mix: Reilly O'Brien, Sean Darcy
FWD:
Luke Parker
Josh Dunkley
Bailey Smith
Stephen Coniglio
Connor Rozee
Mitch Duncan
In the mix: Zac Butters
AFL Fantasy Grand Final Party
Join The Traders for a Grand Final Party at London Tavern Hotel, Richmond on Saturday August 20. Roy, Calvin and Warnie will get you prepped for the Fantasy Grand Final in round 23 with some insight and fun before taking in the afternoon games of footy.
Cheer on every +12 (mark, kick and goal) with your league mates. Doors open at 12pm, The Traders will be talking Fantasy from 1pm in the lead up the first bounce at 1.45pm.
Click here to RSVP on Facebook for this FREE event.
MOST TRADED IN
- Aaron Hall (DEF, $714,000)
- Touk Miller (MID, $907,000)
- Andrew Brayshaw (DEF/MID, $876,000)
- Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $783,000)
- Sam Docherty (DEF, $874,000)
MOST TRADED OUT
- Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $691,000)
- Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $398,000)
- Jase Burgoyne (DEF/MID, $409,000)
- Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $741,000)
- Tim English (FWD/RUC, $745,000)
TOP FIVE PRICE RISES
- Elijah Hollands (FWD/MID, $398,000) +$67,000
- Nick Haynes (DEF, $506,000) +$65,000
- Xavier O’Neill (MID/FWD, $482,000) +$56,000
- Tom Lynch (FWD, $578,000) +$55,000
- Kallan Dawson (DEF, $295,000) +$47,000
TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS
- Greg Clark (MID, $370,000) -$50,000
- Hugh Greenwood (MID, $567,000) -$48,000
- Ben Keays (MID, $716,000) -$44,000
- Rory Lobb (FWD, $519,000) -$44,000
- Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) -$42,000
LOWEST BREAKEVENS
- Elijah Hollands (MID/FWD, $398,000) -7
- Kallan Dawson (DEF, $295,000) -4
- Maurice Rioli jnr (FWD, $264,000) 1
- Josh Worrell (DEF, $278,000) 5
- Nick Haynes (DEF, $506,000) 8
HIGHEST BREAKEVENS
- Rory Laird (MID, $104,000) 167
- Jack Steele (MID, $892,000) 158
- Zach Merrett (MID, $921,000) 155
- Hugh McCluggage (MID, $860,000) 143
- Ben Cunnington (MID, $803,000) 135
>> Check the latest Fantasy scores LIVE in the AFL Live Official App
BUY
Aaron Hall
NORTH MELBOURNE
DEF, $714,000
If you are after a unique pick for your GF match-up, Hall is the man for the job. The risks associated with selecting a player like Hall go out the window when you only need him for one week and his ceiling is too good to pass up. In his last five games, the attacking half-back has reached over 110 on three occasions and has twice gone over 120. He plays the Suns this week and should have a field day.
Touk Miller
GOLD COAST
MID, $907,000
If you are talking form and match-up, the Suns skipper is your man for the GF. Since the bye, the ball-magnet has been on fire, reaching triple figures in seven of his nine games including five over 120. He has an easy match-up to finish the season against North who he has form against. In round 12, Miller lit up against the Roos with 32 possessions and eight tackles for 135.
Sam Docherty
CARLTON
DEF, $874,000
The inspirational Blue has had an unbelievable year. Since the bye he has only dropped under triple figures on two occasions and has a high score of 135 in that time. He is every chance to better that score this week against the Pies after moving into the midfield for the depleted Blues which is a mouth-watering match-up in the must-win game for the Baggers.
Also consider: Rowan Marshall, Bailey Smith, James Sicily.
HOLD
Jack Steele
ST KILDA
MID, $892,000
For the second week in a row, the usually reliable Saint has been a big disappointment. After recording triple-figure scores in his first six games back from injury, Steele has failed to reach that mark the past two weeks, highlighted by his most recent performance where he collected just 13 possessions and took two marks for a season-low 65. Having the Fantasy star as a unique was supposed to be a positive at finals time.
Zach Merrett
ESSENDON
MID, $921,000
Following a six-week stretch where the Bomber ball-magnet had just one score under 120, which was 118, and a high of 172, he has copped some attention from opposition teams and his scoring has reflected that with 55 and 86. This week he faces the Tigers who are unlikely to send a tagger his way.
Lachie Neale
BRISBANE
MID, $784,000
Although life was difficult with a tagger, more is expected from the superstar. In a time of need for his coaches, he got the weekend off to a rocky start on Friday night when he collected just 16 possessions and took no marks on his way to a season-low 60 points. He plays the Demons this week who haven't been running with a hard tag, so he should be back to his best.
Also consider: Jack Macrae, Sam Walsh, Keidean Coleman.
SELL
Tim English
WESTERN BULLDOGS
FWD/RUC, $745,000
The writing was on the wall when Stef Martin was selected as we have seen English pair up with Jordon Sweet earlier this season which resulted in disappointment. It was like re-reading a book as the big Dog had little impact on the game barring a few flashy moments, collecting just 10 possessions and taking one mark for 69. If Stef plays again, English must be traded.
Jaidyn Stephenson
NORTH MELBOURNE
FWD/MID, $635,000
If you took a punt on the inconsistent Roo on the back of his move to the backline, you would have been left very disappointed and likely knocked out of your league finals. As a defender he scored 112, followed by 114, only to move back onto a forward flank against the Crows and score just 41 before injuring his back. Move him on.
Jack Crisp
COLLINGWOOD
DEF/MID, $691,000
After an amazing first half of the year, the hard-running Pie has not been producing the same type of number since the bye. In fact, since the Pie's week off in round 14, he has not reached triple figures on one occasion and managed just 75 on the weekend against the Swans with 19 disposals. Chase a defender with a nice match-up.
Also consider: Ben Keays, Brad Crouch, Christian Petracca.
YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Match-up is a huge tick, but ironically I don't love that he is playing at home. I'd be more confident of him racking up marks against them at the MCG.
Rozee and Ellis by a nose. Brayshaw is the safer play however.
Simpkin is owned by just oner per cent of the competition.
English is the easy answer despite the favourable match-up when he rests forward. The others are tough, I usually back the biggest star in despite the tag but Brayshaw has me concerned. If you don't have Touk for example, I'd trade Brayshaw up as much as I don't like it. If you don't have Doc down back, Crisp to Doc would be my biggest priority.
Touk in for Crisp.
His ridiculous run of luck, AKA the most kissed coach in Australia, has to come to an end, surely. A solid win on the cards Copes.
I’ve been a fan of Erin since her b'ball days, so it's easily Erin.
Big fan of both, and anything could happen at the Cattery. I'm going with Hall though.
I've been torn on this one, but currently fall on Sinclair.
I'm all in on the DOC!
Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.