FATHER-SON pair Cooper Harvey and Jayden Davey, as well as a group of mature-age options, have been selected to partake at the state Draft Combines around the country.

A total of 66 players have been invited to test in front of recruiters across the Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth state-based NAB AFL Draft Combines after 68 players were selected for the national intake.

Tasmania's Seth Campbell was added to the original list of invitees to the national intake.

Seth Campbell of the Allies and Tyson Walls of SA at the AFL National Championships U18 Boys match on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Harvey, the son of VFL/AFL games record holder and North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey, has been invited to the Victorian state Combine, as has Davey, the son of Bombers forward Alwyn. Davey has missed this season after suffering a second serious knee injury.



Jerome Lawrence, who is eligible to the Hawks as a father-son where his father Stephen is a premiership player, has also been invited to the Victorian state Combine. He is a tall forward who has played with the Oakleigh Chargers this year.

The state Combine lists are selected via club interest levels, with players requiring a nomination from at least two AFL clubs to be invited.

Clubs will use the state Combines to trial some of the athletic capabilities of state league mature-agers, with 22-year-old Rhett Montgomerie from Central District and 21-year-old Toby McQuilkin from South Fremantle among the candidates set to test.

Toby McQuilkin in action during a training session with West Coast on February 7, 2022. Picture: Kate Orme/WCE

Kaelan Bradtke, who has played with Sydney's VFL side this year, has also piqued the interest of clubs through his season to attract an invitation.

The Melbourne state Draft Combine will be held on Sunday, October 9, and will feature players from Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, Queensland, New South Wales and the ACT, with the South Australian Combine to be held on Saturday, October 15 and the Perth event on Sunday, October 16.

