FATHER-SON pair Cooper Harvey and Jayden Davey, as well as a group of mature-age options, have been selected to partake at the state Draft Combines around the country.
A total of 66 players have been invited to test in front of recruiters across the Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth state-based NAB AFL Draft Combines after 68 players were selected for the national intake.
Tasmania's Seth Campbell was added to the original list of invitees to the national intake.
Harvey, the son of VFL/AFL games record holder and North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey, has been invited to the Victorian state Combine, as has Davey, the son of Bombers forward Alwyn. Davey has missed this season after suffering a second serious knee injury.
Jerome Lawrence, who is eligible to the Hawks as a father-son where his father Stephen is a premiership player, has also been invited to the Victorian state Combine. He is a tall forward who has played with the Oakleigh Chargers this year.
DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news
The state Combine lists are selected via club interest levels, with players requiring a nomination from at least two AFL clubs to be invited.
Clubs will use the state Combines to trial some of the athletic capabilities of state league mature-agers, with 22-year-old Rhett Montgomerie from Central District and 21-year-old Toby McQuilkin from South Fremantle among the candidates set to test.
Kaelan Bradtke, who has played with Sydney's VFL side this year, has also piqued the interest of clubs through his season to attract an invitation.
CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Top draft prospects' July ranking
The Melbourne state Draft Combine will be held on Sunday, October 9, and will feature players from Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, Queensland, New South Wales and the ACT, with the South Australian Combine to be held on Saturday, October 15 and the Perth event on Sunday, October 16.
2022 STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST
|
Jakob
|
Anderson
|
VM
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Yuyu
|
Ashwin
|
VM
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Charlie
|
Barnett
|
VC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Josh
|
Bennetts
|
VM
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Shaun
|
Bennier
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Kane
|
Bevan
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Kaelan
|
Bradtke
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans VFL
|
Jackson
|
Broadbent
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Taj
|
Campbell-Farrell
|
VC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Jack
|
Cleaver
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Ted
|
Clohesy
|
VC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Jayden
|
Davey
|
VM/ NT
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Josh
|
Draper
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Darcy
|
Edmends
|
VM
|
Northern Knights
|
Will
|
Edwards
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Will
|
Elliott
|
VM
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Finn
|
Emile-Brennan
|
VC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Tom
|
Emmett
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Harry
|
Flynn
|
VM
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Felix
|
Fogaty
|
VC
|
GWV Rebels
|
Harvey
|
Gallagher
|
VC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Darcy
|
Gilbert
|
VM
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Cooper
|
Harvey
|
VM
|
Northern Knights
|
Jamie
|
Hope
|
VM
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Griff
|
Julian
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Michael
|
Kiraly
|
VC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Oscar
|
Kregar
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Jerome
|
Lawrence
|
VM
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Brandon
|
Leary
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Brinn
|
Little
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Archie
|
Lovelock
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Baynen
|
Lowe
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Bailey
|
Macdonald
|
VM
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kyle
|
Marshall
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Bailey
|
Maxwell
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Connor
|
McDonald
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Toby
|
McQuilkin
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Darcy
|
Minchella
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Rhett
|
Montgomerie
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Oscar
|
Murdoch
|
VC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Hugo
|
Nosiara
|
VC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Hudson
|
O'Keeffe
|
VM
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Cameron
|
Owen
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Paul
|
Pascu
|
VM
|
Calder Cannons
|
Matthew
|
Payne
|
VM
|
Western Jets
|
Rye
|
Penny
|
VM
|
Calder Cannons
|
Jovan
|
Petric
|
VM
|
Western Jets
|
Baxter
|
Philip
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Osca
|
Riccardi
|
VC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Christopher
|
Rousakis
|
VM
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Kobe
|
Ryan
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Jasper
|
Scaife
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Lachlan
|
Scannell
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Jonti
|
Schuback
|
VC
|
Gippsland Power
|
Nathan
|
Scollo
|
VM
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Kaleb
|
Smith
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Oscar
|
Steene
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Frank
|
Szekely
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Beau
|
Tedcastle
|
NT/VC
|
GWV Rebels
|
Ziggy
|
Toledo
|
VC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Brodie
|
Tuck
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Clay
|
Tucker
|
VM
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Callum
|
Verrell
|
VM
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Jake
|
Walker
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Conrad
|
Williams
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Kai
|
Windsor
|
VM
|
Eastern Ranges