FATHER-SON pair Cooper Harvey and Jayden Davey, as well as a group of mature-age options, have been selected to partake at the state Draft Combines around the country.

A total of 66 players have been invited to test in front of recruiters across the Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth state-based NAB AFL Draft Combines after 68 players were selected for the national intake.

Tasmania's Seth Campbell was added to the original list of invitees to the national intake.

Seth Campbell of the Allies and Tyson Walls of SA at the AFL National Championships U18 Boys match on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Harvey, the son of VFL/AFL games record holder and North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey, has been invited to the Victorian state Combine, as has Davey, the son of Bombers forward Alwyn. Davey has missed this season after suffering a second serious knee injury.

Jerome Lawrence, who is eligible to the Hawks as a father-son where his father Stephen is a premiership player, has also been invited to the Victorian state Combine. He is a tall forward who has played with the Oakleigh Chargers this year.

The state Combine lists are selected via club interest levels, with players requiring a nomination from at least two AFL clubs to be invited.

Clubs will use the state Combines to trial some of the athletic capabilities of state league mature-agers, with 22-year-old Rhett Montgomerie from Central District and 21-year-old Toby McQuilkin from South Fremantle among the candidates set to test.

Toby McQuilkin in action during a training session with West Coast on February 7, 2022. Picture: Kate Orme/WCE

Kaelan Bradtke, who has played with Sydney's VFL side this year, has also piqued the interest of clubs through his season to attract an invitation.

The Melbourne state Draft Combine will be held on Sunday, October 9, and will feature players from Victoria, Tasmania, Northern Territory, Queensland, New South Wales and the ACT, with the South Australian Combine to be held on Saturday, October 15 and the Perth event on Sunday, October 16.

2022 STATE DRAFT COMBINE LIST

Jakob

Anderson

VM

Sandringham Dragons

Yuyu

Ashwin

VM

Oakleigh Chargers

Charlie

Barnett

VC

Bendigo Pioneers

Josh

Bennetts

VM

Eastern Ranges

Shaun

Bennier

SA

North Adelaide

Kane

Bevan

WA

West Perth

Kaelan

Bradtke

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans VFL

Jackson

Broadbent

WA

Peel Thunder

Taj

Campbell-Farrell

VC

Dandenong Stingrays

Jack

Cleaver

WA

East Fremantle

Ted

Clohesy

VC

Geelong Falcons

Jayden

Davey

VM/ NT

Oakleigh Chargers

Josh

Draper

WA

Peel Thunder

Darcy

Edmends

VM

Northern Knights

Will

Edwards

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Will

Elliott

VM

Oakleigh Chargers

Finn

Emile-Brennan

VC

Dandenong Stingrays

Tom

Emmett

SA

Sturt

Harry

Flynn

VM

Eastern Ranges

Felix

Fogaty

VC

GWV Rebels

Harvey

Gallagher

VC

Bendigo Pioneers

Darcy

Gilbert

VM

Sandringham Dragons

Cooper

Harvey

VM

Northern Knights

Jamie

Hope

VM

Sandringham Dragons

Griff

Julian

WA

West Perth

Michael

Kiraly

VC

Bendigo Pioneers

Oscar

Kregar

SA

West Adelaide

Jerome

Lawrence

VM

Oakleigh Chargers

Brandon

Leary

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Brinn

Little

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Archie

Lovelock

SA

Glenelg

Baynen

Lowe

SA

Norwood

Bailey

Macdonald

VM

Oakleigh Chargers

Kyle

Marshall

SA

South Adelaide

Bailey

Maxwell

WA

East Perth

Connor

McDonald

WA

Perth

Toby

McQuilkin

WA

South Fremantle

Darcy

Minchella

SA

West Adelaide

Rhett

Montgomerie

SA

Central District

Oscar

Murdoch

VC

Geelong Falcons

Hugo

Nosiara

VC

Dandenong Stingrays

Hudson

O'Keeffe

VM

Oakleigh Chargers

Cameron

Owen

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Paul

Pascu

VM

Calder Cannons

Matthew

Payne

VM

Western Jets

Rye

Penny

VM

Calder Cannons

Jovan

Petric

VM

Western Jets

Baxter

Philip

WA

Perth

Osca

Riccardi

VC

Geelong Falcons

Christopher

Rousakis

VM

Sandringham Dragons

Kobe

Ryan

SA

West Adelaide

Jasper

Scaife

WA

West Perth

Lachlan

Scannell

SA

Glenelg

Jonti

Schuback

VC

Gippsland Power

Nathan

Scollo

VM

Sandringham Dragons

Kaleb

Smith

WA

East Fremantle

Oscar

Steene

SA

West Adelaide

Frank

Szekely

SA

North Adelaide

Beau

Tedcastle

NT/VC

GWV Rebels

Ziggy

Toledo

VC

Dandenong Stingrays

Brodie

Tuck

SA

Central District

Clay

Tucker

VM

Eastern Ranges

Callum

Verrell

VM

Eastern Ranges

Jake

Walker

SA

Glenelg

Conrad

Williams

WA

Claremont

Kai

Windsor

VM

Eastern Ranges

 