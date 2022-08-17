The AFL wishes to congratulate the Geelong Cats' Patrick Dangerfield ahead of his 300th AFL game this weekend.
Dangerfield debuted in Round 20 in 2008 against Essendon, while playing for the Adelaide Crows.
He is an eight-time All-Australian and was named captain in 2020 and vice captain in 2018.
Dangerfield has won his club's best and fairest four times (one time with the Adelaide Crows and three times with the Geelong Cats). He has made the podium a further four times, along with claiming 2016 Brownlow medal.
The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Patrick Dangerfield's career achievements:
Dangerfield is the 99th player to reach 300 VFL/AFL games:
|
Nines
|
Player
|
Year
|
9TH
|
Len Thompson
|
1980
|
19TH
|
Leigh Matthews
|
1984
|
29TH
|
Tim Watson
|
1994
|
39TH
|
Nathan Burke
|
2001
|
49TH
|
Mark Ricciuto
|
2006
|
59TH
|
Jason Akermanis
|
2009
|
69TH
|
Kane Cornes
|
2015
|
79TH
|
James Kelly
|
2017
|
89TH
|
Lance Franklin
|
2019
|
99TH
|
Patrick Dangerfield
|
2022
It has taken 14 years and four days for Dangerfield to reach 300 games, which will place him as the 20th quickest to the milestone.
He has polled 230 Brownlow medal votes in his career. Only Gary Ablett Jnr and Gary Dempsey have polled more.
Dangerfield has stood in as captain on 22 occasions – 11 times for the Adelaide Crows and 11 times for the Geelong Cats.
He is the only player that has polled three Brownlow medal votes in a game against all 18 AFL clubs.
- Made his debut for the Geelong Cats in Round One of 2016 against Hawthorn. In this game, he finished with 43 disposals, becoming the only player to have recorded at least 40 disposals in their first game for a VFL/AFL club.
- From Round 16 in 2016 to Round Three in 2017, Dangerfield polled at least one AFL Coaches Association (AFLCA) vote in 13 straight games. This is the third longest streak of polling votes behind Trent Cotchin (19) and Scott Pendlebury (15)
- He has missed just 29 games since his debut and never more than six in a row.
- Dangerfield finished in the top five in his club's best and fairest for 10 straight years from 2011-2020.
- He's one of four players to win the Brownlow Medal, AFL MVP, Coaches Association Award, club B&F and also make the All-Australian team in the same season.
2009 – Gary Ablett Jnr
2016 – Patrick Dangerfield
2017 – Dustin Martin
2020 – Lachie Neale
- Dangerfield has been awarded 841 AFLCA votes across his career, the third most behind Gary Ablett Snr and Scott Pendlebury.
- He has polled 10 AFLCA votes in a game on 34 occasions, second only to Gary Ablett Jnr (37).
- In his fifth career game (2009 Round 10 vs. Fremantle), Dangerfield polled 10 AFLCA votes for the first time. Cheynee Stiller, Sam Blease, Sam Menegola, Ben Ronke and Matt Rowell are the only other players to poll 10 votes in their first five games.
- In 2016, Dangerfield won the AFLPA MVP and the Brownlow medal. He won the count with 35 votes wearing the number 35. The runner-up was Luke Parker on 26 votes, wearing the number 26.
- Dangerfield is one of 53 people to have played 100 games for two clubs.
- He needs five more games with the Geelong Cats to become the fifth person to play 150 games for two clubs. He would join Bernie Quinlan, Shaun Burgoyne, Heath Shaw and Lance Franklin.
- Dangerfield kicked his 150th goal for the Geelong Cats in Round 19, becoming the 13th person to kick 150 goals for two clubs.
- Is one of four players to win back-to-back best and fairests at different clubs:
John Murphy - 1977 Fitzroy, 1978 South Melbourne
Peter Bell – 2000 North Melbourne, 2001 Fremantle
Patrick Dangerfield – 2015 Adelaide Crows, 2016 Geelong Cats
Lachie Neale – 2018 Fremantle, 2019 Brisbane Lions
- In the five seasons from 2015 to 2019, Dangerfield won four best and fairests and was runner-up by half a vote in the other (2018).
Most games played alongside Patrick Dangerfield
|
Games
|
Teammate
|
W-L-D
|
147
|
Scott Thompson
|
76-71-0
|
141
|
Mark Blicavs
|
94-46-1
|
138
|
Tom Hawkins
|
92-45-1
|
129
|
Joel Selwood
|
84-45-0
|
127
|
Richard Douglas
|
64-63-0
|
127
|
Jake Kolodjashnij
|
84-42-1
|
127
|
Mitch Duncan
|
87-39-1
|
123
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
81-41-1
|
123
|
David Mackay
|
69-54-0
|
122
|
Ben Rutten
|
62-60-0
Most games played against Patrick Dangerfield
|
Games
|
Opponent
|
Dangerfield
|
24
|
Shannon Hurn
|
12-12
|
|
22
|
Travis Boak
|
12-10
|
|
22
|
Shaun Burgoyne
|
8-14
|
|
21
|
Justin Westhoff
|
12-9
|
|
21
|
Scott Thompson
|
9-12
|
|
21
|
Eddie Betts
|
11-10
|
|
20
|
Andrew Gaff
|
8-12
|
|
20
|
Matthew Priddis
|
13-7
|
|
20
|
Joel Selwood
|
7-13
|
|
20
|
Jack Riewoldt
|
8-11-1
|
|
20
|
Chris Masten
|
10-10
|
Win-loss records in 50-game spans
Best: 36-13-1 (2015-17) – this streak involves games at both the Adelaide Crows and the Geelong Cats.
Worst: 20-30 (2009-12)