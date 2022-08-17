Patrick Dangerfield greets fans after the R18 clash between Geelong and Carlton on July 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL wishes to congratulate the Geelong Cats' Patrick Dangerfield ahead of his 300th AFL game this weekend.

Dangerfield debuted in Round 20 in 2008 against Essendon, while playing for the Adelaide Crows.

He is an eight-time All-Australian and was named captain in 2020 and vice captain in 2018.

Dangerfield has won his club's best and fairest four times (one time with the Adelaide Crows and three times with the Geelong Cats). He has made the podium a further four times, along with claiming 2016 Brownlow medal.

The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Patrick Dangerfield's career achievements:

Dangerfield is the 99th player to reach 300 VFL/AFL games:



Nines Player Year 9TH Len Thompson 1980 19TH Leigh Matthews 1984 29TH Tim Watson 1994 39TH Nathan Burke 2001 49TH Mark Ricciuto 2006 59TH Jason Akermanis 2009 69TH Kane Cornes 2015 79TH James Kelly 2017 89TH Lance Franklin 2019 99TH Patrick Dangerfield 2022

It has taken 14 years and four days for Dangerfield to reach 300 games, which will place him as the 20th quickest to the milestone.

He has polled 230 Brownlow medal votes in his career. Only Gary Ablett Jnr and Gary Dempsey have polled more.

Dangerfield has stood in as captain on 22 occasions – 11 times for the Adelaide Crows and 11 times for the Geelong Cats.

He is the only player that has polled three Brownlow medal votes in a game against all 18 AFL clubs.

Patrick Dangerfield shows off his Brownlow Medal in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

- Made his debut for the Geelong Cats in Round One of 2016 against Hawthorn. In this game, he finished with 43 disposals, becoming the only player to have recorded at least 40 disposals in their first game for a VFL/AFL club.

- From Round 16 in 2016 to Round Three in 2017, Dangerfield polled at least one AFL Coaches Association (AFLCA) vote in 13 straight games. This is the third longest streak of polling votes behind Trent Cotchin (19) and Scott Pendlebury (15)

- He has missed just 29 games since his debut and never more than six in a row.

- Dangerfield finished in the top five in his club's best and fairest for 10 straight years from 2011-2020.

- He's one of four players to win the Brownlow Medal, AFL MVP, Coaches Association Award, club B&F and also make the All-Australian team in the same season.

2009 – Gary Ablett Jnr

2016 – Patrick Dangerfield

2017 – Dustin Martin

2020 – Lachie Neale

- Dangerfield has been awarded 841 AFLCA votes across his career, the third most behind Gary Ablett Snr and Scott Pendlebury.

- He has polled 10 AFLCA votes in a game on 34 occasions, second only to Gary Ablett Jnr (37).

Gary Ablett and Patrick Dangerfield during Geelong's team photo in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

- In his fifth career game (2009 Round 10 vs. Fremantle), Dangerfield polled 10 AFLCA votes for the first time. Cheynee Stiller, Sam Blease, Sam Menegola, Ben Ronke and Matt Rowell are the only other players to poll 10 votes in their first five games.

- In 2016, Dangerfield won the AFLPA MVP and the Brownlow medal. He won the count with 35 votes wearing the number 35. The runner-up was Luke Parker on 26 votes, wearing the number 26.

- Dangerfield is one of 53 people to have played 100 games for two clubs.

- He needs five more games with the Geelong Cats to become the fifth person to play 150 games for two clubs. He would join Bernie Quinlan, Shaun Burgoyne, Heath Shaw and Lance Franklin.

Patrick Dangerfield celebrates a goal during the R12 clash between Adelaide and Hawthorn on June 18, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

- Dangerfield kicked his 150th goal for the Geelong Cats in Round 19, becoming the 13th person to kick 150 goals for two clubs.

- Is one of four players to win back-to-back best and fairests at different clubs:

John Murphy - 1977 Fitzroy, 1978 South Melbourne

Peter Bell – 2000 North Melbourne, 2001 Fremantle

Patrick Dangerfield – 2015 Adelaide Crows, 2016 Geelong Cats

Lachie Neale – 2018 Fremantle, 2019 Brisbane Lions

- In the five seasons from 2015 to 2019, Dangerfield won four best and fairests and was runner-up by half a vote in the other (2018).

Most games played alongside Patrick Dangerfield

Games Teammate W-L-D 147 Scott Thompson 76-71-0 141 Mark Blicavs 94-46-1 138 Tom Hawkins 92-45-1 129 Joel Selwood 84-45-0 127 Richard Douglas 64-63-0 127 Jake Kolodjashnij 84-42-1 127 Mitch Duncan 87-39-1 123 Cameron Guthrie 81-41-1 123 David Mackay 69-54-0 122 Ben Rutten 62-60-0



Most games played against Patrick Dangerfield

Games Opponent Dangerfield

W-L-D record 24 Shannon Hurn 12-12 22 Travis Boak 12-10 22 Shaun Burgoyne 8-14 21 Justin Westhoff 12-9 21 Scott Thompson 9-12 21 Eddie Betts 11-10 20 Andrew Gaff 8-12 20 Matthew Priddis 13-7 20 Joel Selwood 7-13 20 Jack Riewoldt 8-11-1 20 Chris Masten 10-10



Win-loss records in 50-game spans

Best: 36-13-1 (2015-17) – this streak involves games at both the Adelaide Crows and the Geelong Cats.

Worst: 20-30 (2009-12)