FORMER North Melbourne coach David Noble will assist St Kilda in a post-season review of its football operations, a move welcomed by coach Brett Ratten.

The Saints have opted for a thorough review after a disappointing back-half of 2022. Ratten's role as coach is not in question in the review, with the club seeking improvement in the responsibilities and roles of all key football department officials.

Noble's specific focus is yet to be finalised and there will be other senior football people asked for input.

St Kilda has already made approaches to have favourite son Lenny Hayes return to Moorabbin as part of the coaching structure for 2023 and beyond.

Chris Fagan and David Noble worked closely together at the Lions for four years. Picture: AFL Photos

The club will also soon see the official transition of Simon Lethlean from chief operating officer to chief executive officer, with Matt Finnis choosing to exit the main administration post after nine years.

Noble was sacked by North Melbourne after round 17 this year. Before becoming Roos coach at the start of 2021, he had established himself as a high-end football department official at Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows.

Speaking on Thursday, Ratten welcomed the review.

"The review is something that we're all open to; review all parts of our program and have a look at our list and making sure that the process is better than what it was this year in certain areas because at the end of the day we're trying to improve," Ratten said on Thursday.

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten addresses his players against Hawthorn in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We look back now and we have let ourselves down and we want to play finals, that's the space we want to get back to."

Ratten wasn't overly familiar with Noble but thought he was "ideal" to be part of the investigation.

"With his experience in three parts of a footy program – the GM of footy, senior coach and list management – is an ideal person to come in and have a look at what we're doing here," he said.

"If we can just take some small percentages off certain areas of the program, and change our process slightly in certain things, I think it will help our footy club.

"I'm excited about it and think whatever comes of it will help us."