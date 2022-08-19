ADELAIDE has uncovered one of the game's most efficient forwards.

Darcy Fogarty spent the first half of this season dwindling in the SANFL, struggling for continuity and form. But the young Crow is starting to find his niche in the side's AFL system and now everything he touches is turning to goals.

Since round 11, Fogarty has kicked 28 goals from 11 games. It puts him third of anyone in the competition throughout that same stretch, behind only the in-form Jeremy Cameron (31 goals) and Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow (29 goals).

The fantastic run of form has provided the 22-year-old with the perfect platform to build upon next season, given there is still significant room for improvement and several growth areas within his game.

Fogarty's 28 goals in that 11-match run have come despite the youngster ranking 20th among all players for inside-50 targets in that same period, as well as 17th for total shots at goal.

For context, Curnow – who is now the odds-on favourite to secure the AFL's goalkicking crown after this weekend's games – ranks first for total shots at goal throughout that period and fifth for inside-50 targets.

Darcy Fogarty in action against Port Adelaide in round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

According to Champion Data, of the 63 players with at least 40 shots at goal this year Fogarty has the third-best kick rating of any. He's behind only Lions duo Lincoln McCarthy and Zac Bailey in that regard.

It's a trend that has continued throughout his entire career. Among the top 100 players for shots at goal since Fogarty entered the League in 2018, he ranks No.7 for goalkicking accuracy at 60.6 per cent.

Giants swingman Harry Himmelberg leads the AFL in that category at 65.4 per cent, followed by Will Hoskin-Elliott, Nick Larkey, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Jack Darling and Luke Breust.

These are stats that reflect Fogarty's efficiency, which is currently his biggest strength as an AFL player. They also suggest a potential boom in years to come, when he gets more opportunity and becomes more involved.

Throughout his 57-game AFL career, Fogarty has had more than 13 disposals just once. That came earlier this season against North Melbourne, in what was the former No.12 draft pick's best game of his career to date.

Fogarty had 20 disposals, took eight marks, kicked four goals, provided a further two goal assists and featured in 10 score involvements. It was an exciting glimpse of his potential to become not just a scorer, but a provider as well.

Taylor Walker and Darcy Fogarty celebrate a goal during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Somewhat surprisingly, given Adelaide's 8-13 record this season, Taylor Walker also sits alongside Fogerty with 28 goals since round 11.

With first-year star Josh Rachele set for another big summer as he builds on an impressive maiden campaign at West Lakes, and with the potential of Gold Coast gun Izak Rankine joining this off-season, the forward line is shaping up nicely at Adelaide.