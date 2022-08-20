FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has described Nat Fyfe's rusty return from injury as a "nearly game" in Saturday's 20-point win over Greater Western Sydney, with the two-time Brownlow medallist looming as the Dockers' finals X-factor.

Fyfe managed only nine disposals with five marks and no goals deployed mainly forward on his return, after missing three games due to a hamstring injury sustained in round 19 against Richmond.

The Dockers captain has only managed seven games in 2022 due to injury interruptions following shoulder and back operations earlier in the year, which has Fremantle weighing up whether to play him in the WAFL next weekend for Peel during the AFL's pre-finals bye.

Fyfe's nine-disposal return was his fewest in a non-injury interrupted game since his rookie AFL season in 2010.

"It was probably a 'nearly game' for him," Longmuir said. "He showed a lot but just didn’t finish his work off."

Fyfe was moved into the midfield for a brief period in the second term with Fremantle trailing by 31 points, with his impact encouraging Longmuir who felt he played a part in the comeback.

"He was one that got us going a little bit in the second quarter," he said.

"We planned to mainly play him forward. His whole rehab he's been training as a forward and we needed something around the ball.

"He was important without getting a lot of touches. He brings a bit of physicality with his body size. He likes hitting bodies and he makes the opposition be a bit reactive."

Longmuir was non-committal on Fyfe playing in the WAFL next weekend, but that looms as a key decision to get their star player in form ahead of their September campaign.

"We'll see how he goes," Longmuir said. "See how he pulls up. See what his gut feel is and if he feels he needs it. We'll cross that bridge when it comes."

Longmuir was confident tall forward Rory Lobb (shoulder) would be available for their first final, while Matt Taberner (calf) may use the WAFL next weekend to return but was "touch and go".

He said they didn’t take any risks with late withdrawal Griffin Logue who he hoped would return to training this week.

200-gamer Michael Walters is chaired off after Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle in R23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's win means that a loss to either Sydney or Collingwood against St Kilda and Carlton respectively on Sunday will lock the Dockers in for a finals double chance with a top-four berth.

"Clearly we want to (finish top four)," Longmuir said. "I said to the group after the game, 'what happens tomorrow, whether we finish top four or fifth, won't define our season'.

"We've won 15 and a half games. We've improved on last year. We didn’t scrape into the finals, we deserve to be there on a large body of work. Look forward to it and be ready for the challenge."

Longmuir also hailed Michael Walters for his three goals in his 200th game, along with his young side's maturity to rally from a slow start to claim an important four points.

The defeat marked the end of Mark McVeigh's interim stint in charge of GWS, finishing with four wins and nine losses from 13 games. He remains hopeful of winning the job permanently.

"Loved it," he said. "It's been amazing. Great support from players and staff. Really enjoyed it. You have some difficult moments which I've enjoyed trying to work through them.

"Enjoyed the Monday-to-Friday grind. Couldn’t have enjoyed it anymore to be honest. It's been great.

"The process is there. I keep working through it. The club is obviously doing everything they can to identify their next senior coach. I fully support that.

"The candidates that remain are incredible candidates. They are wonderful coaches that have been in really successful environments. Whoever is successful is going to do an amazing job."

McVeigh also played a straight bat at questions about assistant James Hird's appetite to return to senior coaching amid links with the Essendon job after the Bombers missed out on Alastair Clarkson.

"You'd have to ask him," McVeigh said about Hird. "I've got no idea."

He also praised young key defender Sam Taylor, who enhanced his All-Australian case with 20 disposals and a game-high 12 intercepts.

"He's had an extraordinary year for a lot of reasons," McVeigh said. "From my point of view, he's a marvel to coach.

"He's just a competitor. He doesn’t give up. He wants to win. He's an exceptional young player."