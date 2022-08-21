AFTER 23 incredible rounds of the home and away season, capped by the most memorable final day in recent memory, the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series is finally here.

Eight teams with eight different stories – but only one will have a fairytale ending.

It all begins on Thursday, September 1 when Brisbane takes on a surging Richmond at the Gabba in an elimination final that will be the third final between the two clubs in the past four years.

On Friday night, Melbourne takes on Sydney at the MCG in the second qualifying final.

Geelong will host Collingwood in the Saturday twilight slot in a huge clash at the MCG, before the Western Bulldogs travel west to take on Fremantle at the Dockers' hometown cauldron of Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

WEEK ONE FINALS FIXTURE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1



Second elimination final

Brisbane v Richmond at The Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2



Second qualifying final

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

First qualifying final

Geelong v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

First elimination final

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST