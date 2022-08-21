Charlie Curnow has sealed his first Coleman Medal as the AFL's leading goalkicker to help Carlton complete a rare double that had not been seen for more than 120 years.

Curnow kicked two goals in Carlton's heart-breaking one-point loss to Collingwood on Sunday to finish the season with 64 majors, four clear of Richmond's Tom Lynch.

Geelong pair Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron finished tied for third on 59 goals, with the latter missing the final round of the season due to injury.

Curnow's success comes 12 months after teammate Harry McKay won the Coleman in 2021 with a tally of 58 goals.

It's the first time two players from the same club have been the leading goalkicker in consecutive seasons since 1900-01, when Essendon's Albert Thurgood and Fred Hiskins won the award in what was then the VFL.

It's the fourth time this century that a club has celebrated back-to-back Coleman wins; Essendon's Matthew Lloyd was the leading goalkicker in 2000 and 2001, St Kilda's Fraser Gehrig in 2004 and 2005 and West Coast's Josh Kennedy in 2015 and 2016.

2022 Coleman Medal

Charlie Curnow (Carlton) - 64 goals

Tom Lynch (Richmond) - 60

Jeremy Cameron (Geelong) - 59

Tom Hawkins (Geelong) - 59

Peter Wright (Essendon) - 53

Max King (St Kilda) - 52

Aaron Naughton (Western Bulldogs) - 51

Lance Franklin (Sydney) - 50

Bayley Fritsch (Melbourne) - 50