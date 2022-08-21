COLLINGWOOD has done it again. Jamie Elliott has done it again.

The Magpies denied Carlton a finals spot in the most dramatic fashion imaginable on the final day of the home and away season to secure a double chance in September.

BLUES v PIES Full match coverage and stats

It was supposed to be a day of redemption for the Blues and it looked like Michael Voss would guide Carlton to the finals for the first time since 2013 when it kicked eight goals to one in the third quarter.

But just when the game looked dead and buried, Collingwood kicked the final five goals to secure a one-point win and sink the arch-rival in front of 88,287 people at the MCG.

Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood The Blues and Pies clash in round 23

It wasn't quite as clutch as a shot after the siren, like he managed against Essendon a month ago, but Elliott did it again to clinch the 11.9 (75) to 10.14 (74) victory to lock in a top-four spot, 12 months after finishing second last with only six wins on the board.

Collingwood and Carlton haven't played a final since the 1988 qualifying final and this wasn't quite as important, but it was close.

The Blues needed one win from the final month of 2022 to return to September, but will now watch on next month after losses against Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and now Collingwood.

When Carlton turned a 19-point half-time deficit into a 24-point lead at the final change, it looked home. But you can never rule Craig McRae's side out.

Last two mins: Pies break Blues' hearts in thriller Enjoy the incredible final moments between the Magpies and Blues at the MCG

For the ninth time this season, the Magpies held on by single digits with the sweetest of wins.

LATE OUT FOR BLUES

Carlton star Sam Walsh was a massive late out ahead of the must-win clash after failing to overcome back soreness in time to face the Pies. The 22-year-old missed the opening game of the season due to a syndesmosis injury, before missing the final game of the year. Much like Jordan De Goey for the Pies against Sydney last weekend, the loss of Walsh proved to be a major blow for the Blues.

HUGE CROWD FOR BLOCKBUSTER FINISH

More than 80,000 people turned up when these two sides last faced off back in round 11, just shy of the biggest mark for 2022 – 84,205 – on Anzac Day. The MCC had been aiming to better that mark between Collingwood and Essendon and it got there on a perfect Sunday afternoon as 88,287 fans crammed in on the final day of the home and away season in the biggest crowd since the pandemic.

RECRUIT FIRES ON BIG STAGE

This is why Nick Austin and Brad Lloyd went and got Adam Cerra from Fremantle. Arguably the biggest fish in last year's Trade Period, alongside Jordan Dawson, the 22-year-old missed last week with a groin injury and has been good without being great of late. But with Walsh a late out, Matt Kennedy and George Hewett not playing, Cerra produced his best game yet in navy blue, just when Michael Voss needed him most. The former Docker finished with 27 disposals, six clearances and two goals.

CARLTON 0.3 2.5 10.8 10.14 (74)

COLLINGWOOD 3.5 5.6 6.8 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Carlton: Curnow 2, McKay 2, Motlop 2, Cerra 2, Docherty, Owies

Collingwood: Ginnivan 3, Elliott 2, Johnson 2, Sidebottom, Crisp, McCreery, Cox

BEST

Carlton: Cripps, Cerra, Docherty, Curnow, McKay, Setterfield, Young

Collingwood: Moore, J.Daicos, Pendlebury, Maynard, N.Daicos, Ginnivan

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Collingwood: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Sam Walsh (back soreness) replaced in selected side by Lochie O'Brien

Collingwood: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Jack Newnes (unused)

Collingwood: Ollie Henry (unused)

Crowd: 88,287 at the MCG