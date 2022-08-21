SYDNEY has secured the all-important double chance, but only just, after seeing off a spirited fourth-quarter fightback from St Kilda as the Saints pushed the Swans right to the wire on the way to the 13.10 (88) to 11.8 (74) result at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

For the majority of the second and third term, it looked as if Sydney was cruising and a 16th win of the season seemed to be a formality, with the final margin being the only thing in question as the Swans looked to chase down second-placed Melbourne’s percentage.

However, four St Kilda goals to two in the final term created a grandstand finish under the roof, as the margin was brought to as low as seven points with just over five minutes remaining after Dan Butler dribbled home a major.

And while the final-quarter magic was still lingering in the air after Collingwood’s incredible fourth-quarter fight-back only a few kilometres away, the Saints were unable to replicate those efforts, falling short at the final siren by 14 points.

Will Hayward’s two majors either side of Butler’s goal created just enough separation in the end, which in turn locked in a third-place finish for Sydney who will end the home-and-away season in the top-four for first time since 2016.

As a result of the win, Sydney will return to Victoria for a blockbuster qualifying final against the Demons in just under a fortnight - a side they knocked off at the MCG back in round 12.

James Rowbottom (24 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances) was again sensational for the Swans, along with Isaac Heeney (23 disposals, two goals) while Hayward ended the game with three goals.

For the Saints, it's season over and a second straight year without September action after a disappointing back-end of their campaign. However, they lost no admirers for their effort, putting together a gritty showing from start to finish.

Max King was prolific, answering his critics with 5.0, while Dan Hannebery put together a vintage showing in his farewell game ending the evening with 30 disposals, six tackles and seven clearances, and Ben Long reeled in an incredible 17 marks to cap off a career night.

St Kilda came out of the blocks with plenty of intent, bringing the heat early and getting its nose ahead in both clearances (13-8) and inside 50s (16-12), but were plagued by wastefulness in-front of goal.

The Swans, on the other hand, were much cleaner and polished when going forward, which in turn resulted in a five-point quarter-time lead, thanks in part to a brilliant running goal from Chad Warner.

From that point, it was Sydney that dropped anchor in the second quarter and started to gain much needed separation against its opponent, who struggled to curtail the Swans’ silky ball movement.

A five-goal-to-two term helped the visitors’ build a strong 22-point advantage, but the Saints didn’t go down wondering, levelling the contest in the third-term and keeping the margin at a manageable four goals going into the final quarter after Jack Higgins goaled late.

Another three consecutive goals to kick off the final term got St Kilda within touching distance, but Hayward responded and then again after Dan Butler had brought it back to seven points, the Swans holding firm to secure the four points.

Max responds pronto

After a week in the headlines for his wayward goal-kicking, Max King responded with aplomb and took barely minutes to get off the mark. The Saints key forward, who booted 0.5 in last Friday’s loss to Brisbane, opened his goalkicking account in spectacular fashion with a lovely snap off a couple of steps from deep in the pocket, before adding a second shortly after to round out a brilliant first term. King’s day out didn’t end there, and each and every time it was in his vicinity it looked as if he was going to hit the scoreboard. In the end, he finished the day with five goals, his best showing since bagging six back in round 10.

Swans sweat on schedule after Papley blow

Sydney came out of the game with the win and the all-important double, but it did come at a potential cost with Tom Papley subbed out in the first-half with concussion. Papley’s evening came to a premature end after his head hit the turf following a collision with team-mate Lance Franklin, which as a result of a potential fixture quirk, could see him miss the first final despite the pre-finals bye. If the Swans are in action on Thursday night the Swans star will miss as the game will fall 11 days after the initial contact, meaning he won’t clear concussion protocols in time. However, if the game is any later, Papley will be available for action.

Hannebery reminds us of what we'll be missing

St Kilda, and Sydney fans were given the opportunity to say farewell to Dan Hannebery after he played the final game of his illustrious career on Sunday evening. It was only poetic that the 31-year-old, whose time at St Kilda has been plagued by injury setbacks, played his 226th and last game against the side he featured for in 208 of those. The 2012 Swans premiership player wound back the clock, leading all for possessions with 30, metres-gained (585), as well as the equal-highest amount of clearances (seven) and six tackles. Saints supporters also bid farewell to Paddy Ryder, after he called time on his career yesterday, joining Hannebery in being chaired from the ground after the final siren. Dean Kent also featured for the last time, coming on as the medical sub at half-time in his 100th and last appearance.

St Kilda players Paddy Ryder and Dan Hannebery after R23, 2022 against Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA 3.3 5.5 7.7 11.8 (74)

SYDNEY 4.2 9.3 11.6 13.10 (88)

GOALS

St Kilda: King 5, Long, Windhager, Higgins, Steele, Membrey, Butler

Sydney: Hayward 3, McDonald 2, Heeney 2, Franklin 2, Rowbottom, Warner, Gulden, Papley

BEST

St Kilda: Hannebery, King, Steele, Long, Ross, Sinclair

Sydney: Rowbottom, Heeney, Warner, Florent, Hayward, Parker

INJURIES

St Kilda: Clark (groin), Battle (concussion)

Sydney: Papley (concussion)

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Dean Kent replacing Hunter Clark at half-time

Sydney: Sam Wicks replacing Tom Papley in the second quarter

CROWD: TBC at Marvel Stadium