GEELONG and Melbourne have provided a quarter of the 44-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad announced on Monday.

The Cats have five players in the squad, including rejuvenated small forward Tyson Stengle, while Melbourne has six, with captain Max Gawn leading the way as he looks for a sixth All-Australian jacket.

Sixteen of the 18 clubs have had players nominated, with only Essendon and North Melbourne missing from the beefed-up squad, which has increased from 40 to 44 names.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL 2022 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

The Brayshaw brothers – Melbourne's Angus and Fremantle's Andrew – have both been selected, but the news was only half as good for the Daicos brothers, with Josh earning a nomination and NAB AFL Rising Star favourite Nick missing out.

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin is also a notable no-show, with the 11-strong selection panel opting for Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow, Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron, Taylor Walker and Tom Lynch as the key forward options.

Lance Franklin runs with the ball during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gawn is one of only three ruckmen named in the squad alongside Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts and Geelong's Mark Blicavs.

Daniel Rioli has also been rewarded for his blistering season at Richmond after being moved to half-back.

>>FULL STATEMENT AS THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD IS NAMED

A total of 26 players are looking for their first All-Australian jacket, with the final team of 22 to be announced at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.

The selection panel is comprised of AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan (chairman), Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Gerard Healy, Chris Johnson, Cameron Ling, Nick Riewoldt and Brad Scott.

2022 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Rory Laird
2017 and 2018 All-Australian.

Taylor Walker
Never previously All-Australian.

Laird makes the most difficult shot look easy

Adelaide gun Rory Laird slots a sensational goal from the tightest of angles

Charlie Cameron
2019 All-Australian.

Hugh McCluggage
Never previously All-Australian.

Lachie Neale
2019 and 2020 All-Australian.

Mid-season highlights: Watch the best of Lachie Neale

Check out the best of Brisbane star Lachie Neale at the halfway mark of 2022

Patrick Cripps
2018 and 2019 All-Australian.

Charlie Curnow
Never previously All-Australian.

Adam Saad
Never previously All-Australian.

Sam Walsh
2021 All-Australian.

Jacob Weitering
Never previously All-Australian.

Cripps turns candy-seller in this stunning goal

Patrick Cripps dances his way through a host of Cats before landing this outrageous major

Jack Crisp
Never previously All-Australian.

Josh Daicos
Never previously All-Australian.

Brayden Maynard
Never previously All-Australian.

Daicos dashes through Dons and kicks an incredible major

Josh Daicos shows his class with this rebel Goal of the Year contender

Nil

Andrew Brayshaw
Never previously All-Australian.

Brennan Cox
Never previously All-Australian.

Mid-season highlights: Watch the best of Andrew Brayshaw

Check out the best of Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw at the halfway mark of 2022

Mark Blicavs
Never previously All-Australian.

Jeremy Cameron
2013 and 2019 All-Australian.

Tom Hawkins
2012, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.

Tyson Stengle
Never previously All-Australian.

Tom Stewart
2018, 2019 and 2021 All-Australian.

Jezza masterclass the difference in six-goal slog

Jeremy Cameron shows off his freakish athleticism with a stunning match-winning performance that included six goals

Touk Miller
2021 All-Australian.

Jarrod Witts
Never previously All-Australian.

Miller goes on his own with classy captain's goal

Touk Miller caps off stellar individual performance with a great long goal

Josh Kelly
2017 All-Australian.

Sam Taylor
Never previously All-Australian.

Sam Taylor marks during the round 20 match between Sydney and GWS at the SCG on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

James Sicily
Never previously All-Australian.

James Sicily in action in round 11 at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Angus Brayshaw
Never previously All-Australian.

Bayley Fritsch
Never previously All-Australian.

Max Gawn
2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.

Steven May
2021 All-Australian.

Clayton Oliver
2018 and 2021 All-Australian.

Christian Petracca
2020 and 2021 All-Australian.

Mid-season highlights: Watch the best of Christian Petracca

Check out the best of Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca at the halfway mark of 2022

Nil

Connor Rozee
Never previously All-Australian.

Rozee raises roof with two pearlers in a row

Connor Rozee produces a pair of gems to give the Power back the lead

Shai Bolton
Never previously All-Australian.

Tom Lynch
2016 All-Australian.

Daniel Rioli
Never previously All-Australian.

Lynch the great bags career-best eight

Tom Lynch was at his powerful best against the Hawks with a monstrous eight-goal outing

Jack Sinclair
Never previously All-Australian.

Callum Wilkie
Never previously All-Australian.

Sinclair puts on some sort of show in crazy side-stepping goal

Jack Sinclair adds another highlight to his sensational season with this mesmerising major

Isaac Heeney
Never previously All-Australian.

Callum Mills
Never previously All-Australian.

Tom Papley
2021 All-Australian.

Chad Warner
Never previously All-Australian.

Warner weaves usual magic in stunning hat-trick

Chad Warner scores three mesmerising goals on the run to mark another terrific outing

Tom Barrass
Never previously All-Australian.

Tom Barrass marks the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Marcus Bontempelli
2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.

Jack Macrae
2019 and 2021 All-Australian.

Bont shows off class with long-range ripper

Marcus Bontempelli kicked an important goal to stem the flow as he launched this kick from beyond the arc

