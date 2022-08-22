GEELONG and Melbourne have provided a quarter of the 44-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad announced on Monday.

The Cats have five players in the squad, including rejuvenated small forward Tyson Stengle, while Melbourne has six, with captain Max Gawn leading the way as he looks for a sixth All-Australian jacket.

Sixteen of the 18 clubs have had players nominated, with only Essendon and North Melbourne missing from the beefed-up squad, which has increased from 40 to 44 names.

>>SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL 2022 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

The Brayshaw brothers – Melbourne's Angus and Fremantle's Andrew – have both been selected, but the news was only half as good for the Daicos brothers, with Josh earning a nomination and NAB AFL Rising Star favourite Nick missing out.

Sydney superstar Lance Franklin is also a notable no-show, with the 11-strong selection panel opting for Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow, Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron, Taylor Walker and Tom Lynch as the key forward options.

Lance Franklin runs with the ball during Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gawn is one of only three ruckmen named in the squad alongside Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts and Geelong's Mark Blicavs.

Daniel Rioli has also been rewarded for his blistering season at Richmond after being moved to half-back.

>>FULL STATEMENT AS THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD IS NAMED

A total of 26 players are looking for their first All-Australian jacket, with the final team of 22 to be announced at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.

The selection panel is comprised of AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan (chairman), Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Gerard Healy, Chris Johnson, Cameron Ling, Nick Riewoldt and Brad Scott.

2022 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Rory Laird

2017 and 2018 All-Australian.

Taylor Walker

Never previously All-Australian.

Charlie Cameron

2019 All-Australian.



Hugh McCluggage

Never previously All-Australian.

Lachie Neale

2019 and 2020 All-Australian.

Patrick Cripps

2018 and 2019 All-Australian.

Charlie Curnow

Never previously All-Australian.

Adam Saad

Never previously All-Australian.

Sam Walsh

2021 All-Australian.

Jacob Weitering

Never previously All-Australian.

Jack Crisp

Never previously All-Australian.

Josh Daicos

Never previously All-Australian.

Brayden Maynard

Never previously All-Australian.

Nil

Andrew Brayshaw

Never previously All-Australian.



Brennan Cox

Never previously All-Australian.

Mark Blicavs

Never previously All-Australian.



Jeremy Cameron

2013 and 2019 All-Australian.

Tom Hawkins

2012, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.

Tyson Stengle

Never previously All-Australian.



Tom Stewart

2018, 2019 and 2021 All-Australian.

Touk Miller

2021 All-Australian.

Jarrod Witts

Never previously All-Australian.

Josh Kelly

2017 All-Australian.

Sam Taylor

Never previously All-Australian.



Sam Taylor marks during the round 20 match between Sydney and GWS at the SCG on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

James Sicily

Never previously All-Australian.

James Sicily in action in round 11 at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Angus Brayshaw

Never previously All-Australian.

Bayley Fritsch

Never previously All-Australian.

Max Gawn

2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.

Steven May

2021 All-Australian.

Clayton Oliver

2018 and 2021 All-Australian.

Christian Petracca

2020 and 2021 All-Australian.

Nil

Connor Rozee

Never previously All-Australian.



Shai Bolton

Never previously All-Australian.



Tom Lynch

2016 All-Australian.

Daniel Rioli

Never previously All-Australian.

Jack Sinclair

Never previously All-Australian.



Callum Wilkie

Never previously All-Australian.

Isaac Heeney

Never previously All-Australian.



Callum Mills

Never previously All-Australian.

Tom Papley

2021 All-Australian.

Chad Warner

Never previously All-Australian.



Tom Barrass

Never previously All-Australian.

Tom Barrass marks the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Marcus Bontempelli

2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.

Jack Macrae

2019 and 2021 All-Australian.