GEELONG and Melbourne have provided a quarter of the 44-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad announced on Monday.
The Cats have five players in the squad, including rejuvenated small forward Tyson Stengle, while Melbourne has six, with captain Max Gawn leading the way as he looks for a sixth All-Australian jacket.
Sixteen of the 18 clubs have had players nominated, with only Essendon and North Melbourne missing from the beefed-up squad, which has increased from 40 to 44 names.
The Brayshaw brothers – Melbourne's Angus and Fremantle's Andrew – have both been selected, but the news was only half as good for the Daicos brothers, with Josh earning a nomination and NAB AFL Rising Star favourite Nick missing out.
Sydney superstar Lance Franklin is also a notable no-show, with the 11-strong selection panel opting for Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow, Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron, Taylor Walker and Tom Lynch as the key forward options.
Gawn is one of only three ruckmen named in the squad alongside Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts and Geelong's Mark Blicavs.
Daniel Rioli has also been rewarded for his blistering season at Richmond after being moved to half-back.
A total of 26 players are looking for their first All-Australian jacket, with the final team of 22 to be announced at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night.
The selection panel is comprised of AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan (chairman), Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Gerard Healy, Chris Johnson, Cameron Ling, Nick Riewoldt and Brad Scott.
2022 THERABODY AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD
Rory Laird
2017 and 2018 All-Australian.
Taylor Walker
Never previously All-Australian.
Charlie Cameron
2019 All-Australian.
Hugh McCluggage
Never previously All-Australian.
Lachie Neale
2019 and 2020 All-Australian.
Patrick Cripps
2018 and 2019 All-Australian.
Charlie Curnow
Never previously All-Australian.
Adam Saad
Never previously All-Australian.
Sam Walsh
2021 All-Australian.
Jacob Weitering
Never previously All-Australian.
Jack Crisp
Never previously All-Australian.
Josh Daicos
Never previously All-Australian.
Brayden Maynard
Never previously All-Australian.
Nil
Andrew Brayshaw
Never previously All-Australian.
Brennan Cox
Never previously All-Australian.
Mark Blicavs
Never previously All-Australian.
Jeremy Cameron
2013 and 2019 All-Australian.
Tom Hawkins
2012, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.
Tyson Stengle
Never previously All-Australian.
Tom Stewart
2018, 2019 and 2021 All-Australian.
Touk Miller
2021 All-Australian.
Jarrod Witts
Never previously All-Australian.
Josh Kelly
2017 All-Australian.
Sam Taylor
Never previously All-Australian.
James Sicily
Never previously All-Australian.
Angus Brayshaw
Never previously All-Australian.
Bayley Fritsch
Never previously All-Australian.
Max Gawn
2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.
Steven May
2021 All-Australian.
Clayton Oliver
2018 and 2021 All-Australian.
Christian Petracca
2020 and 2021 All-Australian.
Nil
Connor Rozee
Never previously All-Australian.
Shai Bolton
Never previously All-Australian.
Tom Lynch
2016 All-Australian.
Daniel Rioli
Never previously All-Australian.
Jack Sinclair
Never previously All-Australian.
Callum Wilkie
Never previously All-Australian.
Isaac Heeney
Never previously All-Australian.
Callum Mills
Never previously All-Australian.
Tom Papley
2021 All-Australian.
Chad Warner
Never previously All-Australian.
Tom Barrass
Never previously All-Australian.
Marcus Bontempelli
2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All-Australian.
Jack Macrae
2019 and 2021 All-Australian.