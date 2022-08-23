GEELONG could lead the way on All-Australian night in a side packed with fresh faces.

After the Therabody AFL All-Australian squad of 44 was released on Monday, eight AFL.com.au reporters from across the country cast their votes to predict who would make the final team later this week.

Five Cats made the final cut to highlight their remarkable minor premiership victory, while Melbourne and Carlton each had four players selected in an All-Australian team that featured 10 first-timers.

Jeremy Cameron, Tyson Stengle, Tom Stewart, Tom Hawkins and Mark Blicavs were among the Geelong players included in the final outfit, with 34 of the 44 All-Australian squad members receiving at least one vote and 11 teams represented.

Tom Hawkins, Tyson Stengle and Jeremy Cameron run out before the R5 clash between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Just 10 players were unanimously voted into the predicted side of all eight reporters, including Cameron, Stengle, Charlie Curnow, Adam Saad, Andrew Brayshaw, Touk Miller, Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver, Lachie Neale and Max Gawn.

The first-time All-Australians would include Blicavs, Shai Bolton, Brayshaw, Curnow, Isaac Heeney, Saad, James Sicily, Jack Sinclair, Stengle and Sam Taylor. There would also be a five-time All-Australian in Hawkins and a six-timer in Gawn.

James Sicily celebrates a goal during the R22 clash between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gawn was voted captain in five of the eight teams, which would mean it would be the second successive season in which the Melbourne skipper was named All-Australian captain, with Miller chosen as his deputy.

The final and official All-Australian side will be announced on Wednesday evening.