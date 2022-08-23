Tom Lynch on the interchange bench after injuring his hamstring during the R23 clash between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG on August 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE LATEST on Tom Lynch, Rory Lobb, Tom Papley and more.

Check out the injury updates for the eight finalists after round 23.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Concussion 1 week Noah Answerth Suspension 1 match Callum Ah Chee Concussion 1 week Tom Berry Shoulder Season Blake Coleman Concussion 1 week Carter Michael Shoulder Season Connor McFadyen Knee TBC Ely Smith Hand TBC Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Adams and Ah Chee in the lead-up to Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond. Both have missed the past two matches. Ah Chee has done some running in the past week, while Adams has been on even lighter duties. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Groin 1-2 weeks Tyler Brown Illness TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Brodie Grundy Ankle Season Harvey Harrison Hamstring TBC Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 1-2 weeks Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood's first final to overcome the groin strain that has sidelined him since round 20. There is growing belief inside the club that the midfielder will be fit in time to face the Cats, but he still needs to tick off a few boxes between now and then. Kreuger is also making progress and could return from a long-term shoulder injury in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rory Lobb Chest/Shoulder Test Griffin Logue Groin Test Matt Taberner Calf TBA Josh Treacy Illness TBA Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dockers hope Logue can return to training by the end of the week after he was a late withdrawal against Greater Western Sydney in round 23. He is expected to be fit to take on the Western Bulldogs, with Lobb also tipped to return after re-aggravating his shoulder issue in round 22. Taberner is "touch and go", however, with a calf issue and the most doubtful for the Dockers' elimination final. A decision will be made later in the week on whether Nat Fyfe needs a WAFL hit-out this week to build momentum or if playing him is too big a risk with the club's other injury concerns. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Cameron Hamstring Test Mitch Duncan Managed Test Cam Guthrie Shoulder Test Jake Kolodjashnij Concussion TBC Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Sam Menegola Managed Test Shannon Neale Concussion Test Rhys Stanley Groin Test Cooper Stephens Hip Test Cooper Whyte Groin Season Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

Cameron is expected to be available for the first final after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain against Gold Coast in round 22. The Cats also hope to get Stanley back from a groin injury, while Duncan is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash due to the hip injury that has sidelined him in the past fortnight. Kolodjashnij is in concussion protocols and no guarantee to face Collingwood. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Jackson Knee Test Tom McDonald Ankle 1-2 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Groin Test Fraser Rosman Hamstring Test Christian Salem Groin Test Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons don't foresee there being any issues with Jackson or Salem, who was managed through the round 23 clash with the Lions. Both should play in their qualifying final next week. McDonald should play VFL minutes this weekend in the hope of proving his fitness for September. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER Jack Graham Foot Test Dylan Grimes Hamstring 3-4 weeks Tom Lynch Groin Test Dustin Martin Hamstring Test Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

It's a short list, but some fairly big names to say the least. Lynch is all but certain to play in the elimination final against Brisbane, while Martin and Graham are listed as "questionable", rather than Lynch's "probable". – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Kennedy Hamstring TBC Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Sam Naismith Knee Season Tom Papley Concussion TBC Colin O'Riordan Hip Season Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

The main concern centres around Papley, although if he ticks off his concussion testing he'll be available to play Friday week's qualifying final against Melbourne at the MCG. Kennedy is slowly working his way back and the club is still hopeful he could be available later in the finals series if they keep progressing. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Knee Test Hayden Crozier Ankle Test Jason Johannisen Ankle Test Charlie Parker Hamstring Test Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

Crozier and Johannisen will need to pass tests to be in the selection frame for next week’s elimination final against Fremantle, but the bye week will give them a strong chance of being available. Otherwise the Dogs are in a good spot fitness-wise as they head west for the do-or-die clash. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list