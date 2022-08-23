THE LATEST on Tom Lynch, Rory Lobb, Tom Papley and more.
Check out the injury updates for the eight finalists after round 23.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Adams
|Concussion
|1 week
|Noah Answerth
|Suspension
|1 match
|Callum Ah Chee
|Concussion
|1 week
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Blake Coleman
|Concussion
|1 week
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor McFadyen
|Knee
|TBC
|Ely Smith
|Hand
|TBC
Early prognosis
All eyes will be on Adams and Ah Chee in the lead-up to Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond. Both have missed the past two matches. Ah Chee has done some running in the past week, while Adams has been on even lighter duties. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Tyler Brown
|Illness
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Brodie Grundy
|Ankle
|Season
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
Early prognosis
Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood's first final to overcome the groin strain that has sidelined him since round 20. There is growing belief inside the club that the midfielder will be fit in time to face the Cats, but he still needs to tick off a few boxes between now and then. Kreuger is also making progress and could return from a long-term shoulder injury in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rory Lobb
|Chest/Shoulder
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Groin
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Calf
|TBA
|Josh Treacy
|Illness
|TBA
Early prognosis
The Dockers hope Logue can return to training by the end of the week after he was a late withdrawal against Greater Western Sydney in round 23. He is expected to be fit to take on the Western Bulldogs, with Lobb also tipped to return after re-aggravating his shoulder issue in round 22. Taberner is "touch and go", however, with a calf issue and the most doubtful for the Dockers' elimination final. A decision will be made later in the week on whether Nat Fyfe needs a WAFL hit-out this week to build momentum or if playing him is too big a risk with the club's other injury concerns. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Duncan
|Managed
|Test
|Cam Guthrie
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Concussion
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Menegola
|Managed
|Test
|Shannon Neale
|Concussion
|Test
|Rhys Stanley
|Groin
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Hip
|Test
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|Season
Early prognosis
Cameron is expected to be available for the first final after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain against Gold Coast in round 22. The Cats also hope to get Stanley back from a groin injury, while Duncan is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash due to the hip injury that has sidelined him in the past fortnight. Kolodjashnij is in concussion protocols and no guarantee to face Collingwood. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Jackson
|Knee
|Test
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Groin
|Test
|Fraser Rosman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Groin
|Test
Early prognosis
The Demons don't foresee there being any issues with Jackson or Salem, who was managed through the round 23 clash with the Lions. Both should play in their qualifying final next week. McDonald should play VFL minutes this weekend in the hope of proving his fitness for September. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|Jack Graham
|Foot
|Test
|Dylan Grimes
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Groin
|Test
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|Test
Early prognosis
It's a short list, but some fairly big names to say the least. Lynch is all but certain to play in the elimination final against Brisbane, while Martin and Graham are listed as "questionable", rather than Lynch's "probable". – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Papley
|Concussion
|TBC
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
Early prognosis
The main concern centres around Papley, although if he ticks off his concussion testing he'll be available to play Friday week's qualifying final against Melbourne at the MCG. Kennedy is slowly working his way back and the club is still hopeful he could be available later in the finals series if they keep progressing. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Knee
|Test
|Hayden Crozier
|Ankle
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Ankle
|Test
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
Early prognosis
Crozier and Johannisen will need to pass tests to be in the selection frame for next week’s elimination final against Fremantle, but the bye week will give them a strong chance of being available. Otherwise the Dogs are in a good spot fitness-wise as they head west for the do-or-die clash. – Callum Twomey
