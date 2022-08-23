THE LATEST on Tom Lynch, Rory Lobb, Tom Papley and more.

Check out the injury updates for the eight finalists after round 23.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Concussion  1 week
 Noah Answerth  Suspension  1 match
 Callum Ah Chee  Concussion  1 week
 Tom Berry  Shoulder  Season
 Blake Coleman  Concussion  1 week
 Carter Michael  Shoulder  Season
 Connor McFadyen  Knee  TBC
 Ely Smith  Hand  TBC
Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Adams and Ah Chee in the lead-up to Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond. Both have missed the past two matches. Ah Chee has done some running in the past week, while Adams has been on even lighter duties.   Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Tyler Brown  Illness  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Brodie Grundy  Ankle  Season
 Harvey Harrison  Hamstring  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

Adams will need every day between now and Collingwood's first final to overcome the groin strain that has sidelined him since round 20. There is growing belief inside the club that the midfielder will be fit in time to face the Cats, but he still needs to tick off a few boxes between now and then. Kreuger is also making progress and could return from a long-term shoulder injury in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Rory Lobb  Chest/Shoulder  Test
 Griffin Logue  Groin  Test
 Matt Taberner  Calf  TBA
 Josh Treacy  Illness  TBA
Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dockers hope Logue can return to training by the end of the week after he was a late withdrawal against Greater Western Sydney in round 23. He is expected to be fit to take on the Western Bulldogs, with Lobb also tipped to return after re-aggravating his shoulder issue in round 22. Taberner is "touch and go", however, with a calf issue and the most doubtful for the Dockers' elimination final. A decision will be made later in the week on whether Nat Fyfe needs a WAFL hit-out this week to build momentum or if playing him is too big a risk with the club's other injury concerns. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Managed  Test
 Cam Guthrie  Shoulder  Test
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Concussion  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Sam Menegola  Managed  Test
 Shannon Neale  Concussion  Test
 Rhys Stanley  Groin  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Hip  Test
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  Season
Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

Cameron is expected to be available for the first final after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain against Gold Coast in round 22. The Cats also hope to get Stanley back from a groin injury, while Duncan is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash due to the hip injury that has sidelined him in the past fortnight. Kolodjashnij is in concussion protocols and no guarantee to face Collingwood. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Jackson  Knee  Test
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Andy Moniz-Wakefield  Groin  Test
 Fraser Rosman  Hamstring  Test
 Christian Salem  Groin  Test
Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons don't foresee there being any issues with Jackson or Salem, who was managed through the round 23 clash with the Lions. Both should play in their qualifying final next week. McDonald should play VFL minutes this weekend in the hope of proving his fitness for September.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER     
 Jack Graham  Foot  Test
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Groin  Test
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  Test
Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

It's a short list, but some fairly big names to say the least. Lynch is all but certain to play in the elimination final against Brisbane, while Martin and Graham are listed as "questionable", rather than Lynch's "probable". – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  TBC
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Tom Papley  Concussion  TBC
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  Season
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  TBC
Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

The main concern centres around Papley, although if he ticks off his concussion testing he'll be available to play Friday week's qualifying final against Melbourne at the MCG. Kennedy is slowly working his way back and the club is still hopeful he could be available later in the finals series if they keep progressing.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Knee  Test
 Hayden Crozier  Ankle  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Ankle  Test
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: August 23, 2022

Early prognosis

Crozier and Johannisen will need to pass tests to be in the selection frame for next week’s elimination final against Fremantle, but the bye week will give them a strong chance of being available. Otherwise the Dogs are in a good spot fitness-wise as they head west for the do-or-die clash.  Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 