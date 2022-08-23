Taylor Adams looks on after Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD vice-captain Taylor Adams is on track to play in the Magpies’ qualifying final against Geelong next Saturday.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played since being ruled out of the remaining three rounds of the home and away season after straining his groin against Port Adelaide in round 20.

Adams has a history of groin issues and will need every day between now and the club’s first final to recover in time, but confidence is growing inside the AIA Centre that he will be fit to face the Cats.

With the senior group given the first two days of this week off after securing a top-four berth in dramatic fashion on Sunday, Adams was put through a testing rehab program at the club on Monday and is set to integrate back into the main group in the coming days if everything goes to plan.

Adams' day done early through groin injury Taylor Adams has his afternoon cut short after suffering a groin injury during this tackling contest

The first weekend of September has been the target since he was substituted out of the win over the Power on July 30, but the win over Carlton has ensured Craig McRae’s men will play at least twice next month, which could allow the Magpies to err on the side of caution with Adams if he doesn’t keep making progress.

The Magpies will report back for training on Wednesday and spend much of the next two days offsite, before a main training session on Friday as they start building up towards the club’s first final since being smashed by Geelong in a semi-final at the Gabba in 2020.

Brody Mihocek spent 20 minutes off the ground against the Blues following a head knock, but the key forward has been cleared of any delayed concussion symptoms and will be available next weekend.

Geelong superstar Jeremy Cameron is expected to be available for the game after missing round 23 – and the chance to win a second Coleman Medal – after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain against Gold Coast.

Mitch Duncan missed the final fortnight of the home and away season due to a hip injury and is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for the qualifying final, while Rhys Stanley is expected to return from a groin injury following an interrupted finish to his campaign.

Cam Guthrie is also set to play in the first final despite being substituted out of the 85-point win over West Coast on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.

Jake Kolodjashnij has entered the AFL’s concussion protocols after landing on his head at GMHBA Stadium and will be monitored closely, given it’s the defender’s second concussion in the past few months.

Geelong finished two games clear of Melbourne, Sydney and Collingwood and has won 13 consecutive games to reach September as the team to beat.