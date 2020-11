First Qualifying Final

The Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats match on Thursday, October 1 at Adelaide Oval is officially sold out. No further tickets are available for purchase.

Match Information Teams Port Adelaide v Geelong Cats Venue Adelaide Oval Day / Date / Time Thursday, October 1 at 7.10pm ACST/7.40pm AEST Gates Open TBC

Club Members Club Members Pre-sale 9am - 1pm ACST, Friday September 25 Tickets per Club Member 1 Transaction Limit 8

General Public General Public On-sale 2pm ACST, Friday September 25 Transaction Limit 8

Ticket Agent Agent Ticketek Website premier.ticketek.com.au

Accessible Seating

To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketek Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.