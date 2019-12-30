Finals Ticket FAQ

I'm a competing club member. Do I still need to purchase a ticket for the finals?

Yes, all eligible club members will need to purchase tickets should you wish to attend. As a member of a club participating in the finals you will receive priority access to purchase tickets before the general public for games in which your club competes.

Based on state border restrictions as of 24 hours prior to the first on-sale for each match, only members who:

reside in the state in which the match will be played, or

reside in states with open borders to the state in which the match will be played will be eligible to purchase tickets.

Given the ongoing impact of Covid-19, there will be rigorous capacity and control measures in place at all 2020 Toyota AFL Finals Series matches, including but not limited to: Covid Safe plans for all venues, physical distancing requirements, regular cleaning and disinfecting, restrictions on crowd numbers, and maintaining a list of contact details for every person who attends each match.

To ensure we adhere to these strict contact tracing requirements, club and AFL member entitlements are not transferable.

If the residential address on file for any member is not current, please contact your respective membership team to update this. Please also check with your club should you have any queries about your entitlements.

I'm a competing club member. Do I still need to purchase a ticket for the finals?

Yes, all eligible club members will need to purchase tickets should you wish to attend. As a member of a club participating in the finals you will receive priority access to purchase tickets before the general public for games in which your club competes. Please check with your club should you have any queries about your entitlements.

I am a club member. When can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be made available to club members prior to going on-sale to the general public. The date & time for each on-sale will be communicated following the confirmation of match details at the completion of the previous week's games. All up-to-date finals ticketing information and links to buy tickets for all matches will be available at once confirmed.

I am not a club member. When can I purchase tickets?

Remaining tickets not sold during the member priority period will be made available to the general public to purchase. The date & time for each on-sale will be communicated following the confirmation of match details at the completion of the previous week's games. All up-to-date finals ticketing information and links to buy tickets for all matches will be available at once confirmed.

How many tickets can I purchase?

The transaction limit may vary depending on the match and venue. Transaction will be confirmed as part of the on sale information. All up-to-date finals ticketing information and links to buy tickets for all matches will be available at once confirmed.

Where can I buy tickets?

Venue Ticket Agent Website Adelaide Oval Ticketek ticketek.com.au Optus Stadium Ticketmaster ticketmaster.com.au The Gabba Ticketmaster ticketmaster.com.au Metricon Stadium Ticketek ticketek.com.au

Where will our seating be for weeks 1, 2 & 3 of the Finals?

The AFL distributes an equitable number of tickets within each category to members of both competing clubs for each final. All tickets remaining after the Club Member presale will then be made available to the General Public for purchase.

How are tickets sold?

Tickets are sold on a first in, next best available basis and are be subject to availability. You will be able to purchase based on your preferred price category for the first three weeks of the finals. Due to the demand for tickets however, all ticket agents are advised to sell 'next best available' to make the allocation process fast and convenient for purchasers.

I tried to buy a ticket but it says ‘Allocation Exhausted’. Does that mean the game is sold out?

On occasion, some games may have seats released closer to the day of the game. These seats include internal and dining allocations that are not used. Continue to check back on the ticket agent’s site for availability. If there will be no further tickets released for sale, the game will be declared as sell out, and corresponding messaging will read Sold Out.

Can I purchase tickets through a third party, such as eBay, Gumtree, Ticketmaster Resale or other re-sale markets?

For information about ticket resale, visit afl.com.au/finals/tickets/resale.

I am an AFL member with a club support package. Can I purchase tickets from the club allocation for weeks 1, 2 & 3?

AFL Members will be communicated to by AFL Membership regarding access and entitlements.