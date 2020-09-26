2023 TOYOTA AFL GRAND FINAL FEVER HITS BRISBANE

The Brisbane Lions will meet the Collingwood Magpies in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday September 30th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This is the first time in 19 years the Brisbane Lions have made the Grand Final, the last time being 2004 where they lost to Port Adelaide.

The Lions success has captured hearts and minds of footy fans across Queensland and to celebrate AFL Queensland and the Brisbane Lions will be taking over South Bank Parklands with fun, family-friendly activities and a live site to watch the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday 30 September.

Thursday September 28th – Saturday September 30th

AFL’s Grand Final Fever will hit Brisbane’s iconic South Bank with public activations on the Riverside Green. Activities include AFL clinics, inflatable AFL handball targets, face painting, and an AFL public activation. Participants can also visit the Brisbane Lions merchandise stall, register for NAB AFL Auskick, Superkick, AFL Nines and Community Football, and get photos with Brisbane Lions mascots.

Time: 10am – 3pm Thursday and Friday, 10am – 1pm Saturday

Location: South Bank’s Riverside Green, across from the Piazza, South Bank Parklands, Little Stanley Street, South Brisbane

Saturday September 30th

Cheer the Brisbane Lions on in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final with footy fans at South Bank. You can watch the game in the Piazza or have a soak and watch in the pool! It will be a day to remember.

Time: From 1pm. First bounce is at 2:30pm

Location: South Bank Piazza and South Bank Streets Beach, South Bank Parklands, Little Stanley Street, South Brisbane