NICK Daicos was in primary school when he would watch AFL games, rewind bits of play to show his dad, Collingwood legend Peter, what he liked about certain players. At the same age, whenever it rained Peter would take Nick and his older brother Josh out to the park and kick the footy to them so they'd get used to handling a slippery and heavy ball.

Nick was a footyhead: he would do laps of the shops because he knew Carlton's No.1 draft pick Marc Murphy worked there. He idolised Crows superstar Andrew McLeod (this year he and Josh met McLeod before a game) but was equally as interested in Port Adelaide's Steven Salopek.

He went to as many AFL games as possible, finding any young friend who was going and tagging along. Sometimes, when Peter was commentating, Nick would sit at the back of the box, revelling in Eddie McGuire's theatrics once the ball was bounced.

Before junior games he would get on YouTube and watch highlights of AFL Grand Finals of years past. He studied drafts, sought selfies with superstars and would have been able to recite the name of every NAB AFL Rising Star winner. Now he is one.

Daicos on Wednesday night became Collingwood's first Rising Star winner since Jaidyn Stephenson in 2018, and only the second Magpie to take out the coveted award. His debut season has reached unmatched levels: he has averaged 26 disposals and nearly four rebound-50s and played every game. It ranks as the most prolific debut season this century.

The Rising Star panel judged him as the unanimous winner, with Daicos claiming 60 votes, ahead of second-placed Sam De Koning (48) and third-placed Jai Newcombe (35).

Daicos has lived up to extraordinary expectations, set by a dazzling draft season that saw him enter Collingwood with huge hopes placed upon his (still developing) shoulders. Much like Michael Clarke was anointed Australia's next Test captain before he had made his debut, Daicos was predicted as the next Rising Star winner before he had been drafted.

He was aware of the hype – how could he not have been? – but welcomed it. Daicos has always maintained the pressure from outside is nothing like the pressure he puts on himself from within to be good. His football bloodlines added to that as son of one of Collingwood's greatest ever players and brother of its current gun wingman.

Daicos started the year at half-back, where Collingwood coach Craig McRae deployed him to use the ball and trusted him to set their team up. With more time he pushed forward – his first goal against Geelong from long range was memorable – and he spent portions of the season in the midfield and in the forward half. Last week, it was Daicos' quick handball that kickstarted the chain that delivered Jamie Elliott another match-winning goal against Carlton.

Daicos' standout game came against Adelaide when he kicked three goals from 40 disposals, but his moments of brilliance came throughout the year often – not coincidentally – involving Josh. Nick's cross-ground kick to Josh against Gold Coast was described as the pass of the year, his classy goal against North Melbourne came after a handball from Josh and Josh's important major against Melbourne came after Nick had shot through a handball in tight space to free his older brother up.

Josh's emergence as an all-star wingman was aided by Nick's arrival and makes sense when you know their history. Before Nick's junior games, he had a pre-game routine of kicking and handballing the footy into the basketball ring in their backyard. Josh would be there, handballing it back to him when he missed.

Josh was five years older, and joined the Pies at the 2016 draft, but that didn't stop Nick following him everywhere. When Peter coached Josh's junior team, Nick would stand next to his dad on the boundary line listening in. When Josh's team did their warm-ups, Nick would run out alongside them, too young to play but eager to also stretch like they were.

When Nick was six, he played for Josh's under-12s indoor soccer team, standing near the goals and tapping a few in. His capacity this year to stand up as a 19-year-old against senior players, then, is more congruous knowing his history of being the youngster of a group.

His first-year influence has been such that opposition coaching staff have started to think much more about his say in how Collingwood plays. It started against Gold Coast, when Nick Holman went to him, and has continued in recent weeks, with Will Snelling spending some time on him in the Bombers' clash and last week Ryan Clarke holding him to 20 disposals – his lowest tally since round 11.

Throughout, Collingwood has looked at ways to protect its gun youngster. They tried to limit some of his game time, but he kept coming back onto the ground and making an impact. They told him to not come into training a day or two here and there and to freshen up, but he didn't want a bar of it and has very rarely missed a session. They considered making him the medical substitute one week, but how could they do that, he was already one of their best players?

He is already thinking ahead, too, with Nick, Josh and Collingwood teammates likely to do an off-season training block overseas during their break. Before that, he will play a big part in the Pies' premiership push which, in itself, is testament to his influence in his debut, Rising Star year.

Final standings

1st – Nick Daicos (Collingwood) 60 votes

2nd – Sam De Koning (Geelong) 48 votes

3rd – Jai Newcombe (Hawthorn) 35 votes

4th – Jack Ginnivan (Collingwood) 21 votes

5th – Nic Martin (Essendon) 12 votes

6th – Jake Bowey (Melbourne) 2 votes

7th – Heath Chapman (Fremantle) 1 vote

8th – Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (Western Bulldogs) 1 vote