RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin is firming for a dramatic finals return after completing his heaviest training load yet since his hamstring injury.

But the Tigers will sweat on Noah Cumberland's fitness after he suffered a lower leg injury at training on Thursday, a week out from their elimination final against Brisbane.

Martin hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in round 16, but is building towards a return and spent time back in Richmond's main training group as well as working hard alone.

"He did a bit of training here today, and we have another session on Saturday, so hopefully he can do a bit more then," ruckman Toby Nankervis said.

"We will know more next week but, hopefully, he does [face Brisbane].

"Yeah probably [this is the most main training Martin has done] for a while.

"He's been doing a mountain of work away from the group, he's been training really well with the rehab group but to have him back in the main group gave everyone a really big lift.

"So hopefully more training in the next couple of days."

During match simulation, Cumberland attempted to kick the ball but caught the leg of a smothering teammate.

The small forward, who has booted 18 goals in eight games and 12 in the past month, was in pain and couldn't weight bear, requiring assistance to leave the ground.

Nankervis played down Cumberland's injury while the Tigers were confident he would be OK to face the Lions.

"I missed the last bit of training but I just spoke to him briefly and I think he should be alright," he said.

"We'll find out more this arvo but I think he should be right."

Tom Lynch is expected to play after being cleared of a serious groin injury but Jack Graham (toe) appears less likely to feature unless Richmond makes it deep into finals.

To snare a fourth premiership in six years, Richmond will have to take the long way via an elimination final, but triple-premiership player Nankervis was confident the Tigers had the mettle.

"It's different but we've given ourselves a chance," Nankervis said.

"Really grateful to be playing footy at this time of year.

"It's so hard to get to the finals and give yourself a chance and I think any team within the eight is a real show, especially this year, with the evenness of the competition, which is great.

"It's different than being in the top four but we're still as much a chance as anyone."