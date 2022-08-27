FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The 2022 Smithy's VFL Finals Series begins on Saturday when minor premiers Casey Demons host Sydney at Casey Fields from 1.10pm AEST, when Melbourne AFL premiership forward Tom McDonald will make his return from injury as he attempts to prove his fitness for the AFL finals.

Meanwhile, Brisbane takes on Southport in the other qualifying final from 1.35pm AEST, with Lions defender Callum Ah Chee set to take the field after recovering from concussion.

The winners of Saturday's two qualifying finals will go straight into the preliminary finals in week three, while the loser will play the victors of Sunday's elimination finals next weekend. Those do-or-die games feature Collingwood hosting Carlton at Victoria Park from 1.10pm AEST, with Magpies forward Nathan Kreuger back in action, and Gold Coast taking on Box Hill at Metricon Stadium from 6.05pm AEST.

In the WAFL, the penultimate round takes place this weekend and six teams are still vying for the five finals spots.

Four games take place on Saturday, including a huge game between second-placed Claremont and third-placed East Fremantle from 2.10pm AWST, while Swan Districts (sixth) will hope to upset top-ranked West Perth from 2.20pm AWST.

On Sunday, South Fremantle will look to lock in its finals spot with a win over East Perth from 2.10pm AWST.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, finals week one

Saturday, August 27

Casey Demons v Sydney, Casey Fields, 1.10pm AEST

Brisbane v Southport, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 1.35pm AEST

Sunday, August 28

Collingwood v Carlton, Victoria Park, 1.10pm AEST

Gold Coast v Box Hill, Metricon Stadium 6.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 19

Saturday, August 27

Claremont v East Fremantle, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v West Coast, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v West Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.20pm AWST

Sunday, August 28

South Fremantle v East Perth, Fremantle Oval, 2.10pm AWST