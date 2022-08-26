Karl Amon in action during the round 23 clash between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide midfielder Karl Amon has nominated Hawthorn as his next home from 2023.

A number of Victorian clubs were circling the 27-year-old unrestricted free agent, with AFL.com.au's Inside Trading column revealing in May the Hawks' interest in him.

They beat out the likes of Melbourne and St Kilda for the talented wingman's signature.

"It's certainly great news for the club to hear that Karl wants to be a part of what we are building here at Hawthorn," Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie said in a statement on Friday.

"Karl complements our current list strategy and the direction we are taking as a club."

Karl Amon kicks a super snap from range after Charlie Dixon's brilliant handball

Amon spent nine years at Alberton after being selected with pick No.68 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft, playing 124 games and booting 55 goals.

The Sandringham Dragons product averaged 23.6 disposals and almost four tackles per game this season.

The Hawks haven't played finals since 2018, with Amon's arrival set to boost a developing midfield under coach Sam Mitchell.

The free agency period commences on Friday, September 30.